📅 Help decorate Washington Town Park on Nov. 7

📅 Help decorate Washington Town Park for the holidays

Join neighbors to get Washington Town Park (Route 8) ready for the holiday season.

The Town Park Holiday Decorating will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, weather permitting.

All residents are welcome to stop by and lend a hand for any part of the two hours. It’s a simple way to pitch in, make the park look festive, and see some familiar faces as we head into the holidays.