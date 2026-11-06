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📅 Help decorate Washington Town Park on Nov. 7
9 days ago
📅 Help decorate Washington Town Park for the holidays
Join neighbors to get Washington Town Park (Route 8) ready for the holiday season.
The Town Park Holiday Decorating will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, weather permitting.
All residents are welcome to stop by and lend a hand for any part of the two hours. It’s a simple way to pitch in, make the park look festive, and see some familiar faces as we head into the holidays.
More Info: Calendar • Town Park Holiday Decorating, November ...
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