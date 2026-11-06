📊 Washington, DC Social Policy Roles with Multiple Openings

Policy and government jobs in Washington, DC are busy right now, especially around federal relations and homeland security strategy. Here are a few strong roles if you like working at the intersection of policy, politics, and research.

Employer: The University of Kansas

The University of Kansas Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Based in DC, this role represents KU on Capitol Hill and with federal agencies. You’ll track higher ed and research policy, brief university leaders, arrange meetings with Congress and federal officials, and help grow KU’s DC internship and alumni network. Apply via employment.ku.edu/staff/33831BR.

Employer: Valero

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: Not listed (pay and level based on experience)

Not listed (pay and level based on experience) Unposting Date: November 16, 2026 (may close earlier)

Support Valero’s DC federal affairs team by running PAC logistics, planning political events, and managing day‑to‑day office operations. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years in government relations, fundraising, or lobbying and want strong corporate benefits (401(k) match, pension, bonus program, and more).

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000–$163,000 (depends on experience, skills, and clearance)

(depends on experience, skills, and clearance) Clearance: Ability to obtain Public Trust (active Public Trust preferred)

Work with senior leaders at DHS on high‑visibility strategy and policy projects. You’ll research and analyze policy, prepare executive briefings, support governance and performance tracking, and help drive cross‑agency initiatives. Ideal if you have 3+ years in strategy, policy, or consulting and want a role with clear impact and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.