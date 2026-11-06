🧑‍💼 Washington, DC HR Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Opportunities

DC is busy hiring in HR right now, especially for people who know recruiting, employee relations, and onboarding. If you’ve got solid HR experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Beacon Hill (supporting a national association)

Beacon Hill (supporting a national association) Location: Washington, DC (metro accessible, hybrid 3 days/week in office )

(metro accessible, hybrid ) Salary: $90,000–$120,000 (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Lead benefits administration, full-cycle recruiting, leave management, and HR compliance while partnering with managers on career paths and performance. Great fit if you have 7+ years HR generalist experience, strong ADP Workforce Now/HRIS skills, and want a role with a generous benefits package in the heart of DC.

Employer: Getty Images

Location: Washington, DC (global, hybrid environment)

(global, hybrid environment) Salary: $97,000–$145,000 base, plus potential incentive, equity, and benefits

base, plus potential incentive, equity, and benefits Type: Full-time

Own complex employee relations cases, workplace investigations, and policy work while advising leaders on U.S. employment law and global issues. Ideal if you have 5+ years ER/HR experience, strong employment law knowledge, and want a role focused on balancing employee experience, legal risk, and business needs with robust benefits and flexible time off.

Employer: Oxfam America

Location: Washington, DC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead full-cycle recruiting from intake to offer, build equitable hiring processes, and run a welcoming onboarding program for a global anti-poverty organization. Best for someone with 7+ years in talent acquisition, experience hiring at all levels, and a passion for inclusive, data-informed recruiting in a mission-driven setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.