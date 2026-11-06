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Washington
⚖️ Washington, DC Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings
8 days ago
Washington’s legal market is buzzing right now—especially for attorneys who like complex work, tech, and regulation. Here are several standout roles hiring in Washington, DC and nearby.
Corporate Counsel, AI Attorney (Contract)
- Employer: Konexo Legal Resourcing (division of Eversheds Sutherland)
- Location: Hybrid, Washington, DC
- Type: Contract, full-time hours, ongoing project-based
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports cutting-edge AI product initiatives, tech transactions, and commercial contracts. Great fit if you have 5+ years in tech/AI deals and want flexible, high-level work with a global firm.
Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney
- Employer: PilieroMazza PLLC
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a busy nationwide litigation practice handling complex commercial, government contracts, employment, and FCA matters. Ideal for 2–4 years’ experience and bar in DC/MD/VA (FL/CA a plus).
Finance Attorney – Asset-Backed Transactions
- Employer: The Merker Group (for Am Law 100 firm)
- Location: Washington, DC (also open to NY)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Lockstep compensation (exact range not listed)
Mid-level role (4–6 years) in asset-backed finance/asset-based lending at a top Am Law 100 firm with hybrid/remote policy. You’ll advise borrowers and lenders on structured finance and warehouse facilities.
Senior Conflicts Attorney (AmLaw 100)
- Employer: Plona Partners (for Top 50 global firm)
- Location: Washington, DC or Remote
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: $150,000 – $180,000
Senior role on a 15-person conflicts team, handling conflict checks, waivers, ethical walls, and risk management for a major global firm. Requires 3+ years law firm conflicts/risk experience and active bar.
Law Clerk I (Paralegal/Legal Assistant III)
- Employer: eTeam
- Location: Remote, must be near DC
- Type: Full-time, 12-month contract
- Salary: Not listed
JD-required role doing complex legal research, drafting motions/briefs, and eDiscovery for federal litigation. Fully remote day-to-day but you’ll go onsite in DC for government equipment pickup/repair.
Assistant General Counsel (AmLaw Firm)
- Employer: Plona Partners (for international law firm)
- Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000 – $240,000
Internal OGC role covering professional responsibility, conflicts, investigations, employment, privacy, cybersecurity, and firm risk. Best for attorneys with 7+ years and strong ethics/compliance background.
Staff Compliance Manager, Credit Card Compliance
- Employer: Intuit
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (DC): $146,000 – $197,500 base + bonus/equity
Lead product compliance for Intuit’s Business Credit Card, advising on UDAAP, ECOA/Reg B, and card network rules. Great fit if you have 5+ years in credit card/fintech compliance and like cross-functional work.
Electrical, Electronics & Technology Patent Attorney
- Employer: BCG Attorney Search (for law firm client)
- Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $190,000 – $325,000
Patent prosecution role focused on EE, electronics, software, AI, and hardware. Needs 4+ years drafting/prosecuting patents, USPTO registration, and a technical degree in EE/CS or related field.
Senior Commercial Counsel
- Employer: Relativity Space
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $186,000 – $278,000
High-impact in-house role negotiating buy-side tech, manufacturing, and capex deals for a rocket company. You’ll build playbooks, handle disputes, and lead complex negotiations (5+ years’ commercial experience required).
Innovation Attorney – Technology Companies Group
- Employer: BCG Attorney Search (for law firm client)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $265,000 – $325,000
Unique role blending EC/VC deal experience with legal tech and generative AI. You’ll design AI-powered workflows, improve deal processes, and educate lawyers on client-facing tech solutions.
Associate General Counsel, Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS)
- Employer: Meta
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $233,000 – $313,000 + bonus + equity + benefits
Senior in-house role advising on global EHS compliance for data centers, labs, and infrastructure. Requires 10+ years in environmental/OSHA law and experience with enforcement defense and EHS programs.
Insurance Recovery Analyst
- Employer: Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid; also Boston/Hartford/NY)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (DC): $33.18 – $53.06/hour
Non-attorney role supporting the insurance recovery litigation team with research, policy analysis, document review, and trial prep. Great for candidates with a BA and 2+ years, plus strong Excel and research skills.
Private Companies / ECVC Attorney
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for Am Law 50 firm)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $255,000 – $385,000 + benefits & bonuses
Corporate role (3–7 years) handling private company and EC/VC work at an Am Law 50 firm. Expect sophisticated deals, close partner collaboration, and growing ownership of client matters.
Real Estate / Landlord–Tenant Litigation Associate Attorney
- Employer: Jobot (for full-service firm client)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $165,000
Litigation role with heavy courtroom time representing large landlords and property managers. Ideal if you have 4+ years’ litigation, an active DC bar (MD/VA a plus), and want frequent hearings and trials.
Employment Attorney (Plaintiff-Side, Remote)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for national plaintiff firm)
- Location: Washington, DC (Remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $225,000 base + case-related bonus
Join a nationally recognized plaintiff employment firm handling billion-dollar matters. Fully remote, with chances for first-chair trial work, leadership, and mentoring junior attorneys.
Health Care Regulatory Associate
- Employer: Oculus Group (for national law firm)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
For attorneys with 3–7 years in health care regulatory, advising on fraud and abuse (AKS, Stark), licensing, reimbursement, and transactional due diligence. Mix of compliance, advisory, and deal support.
Trusts & Estates Associate
- Employer: Oculus Group (for Am Law 100 firm)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Am Law 100 private client role for attorneys with 2–4 years in trusts & estates. You’ll handle estate and gift tax planning, trust administration, and wealth transfer for high-net-worth clients (LL.M. in Tax preferred).
Regulatory, Compliance & Disputes Senior Associate/Counsel
- Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie US LLP
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $390,000 – $420,000
Senior role in a government-facing investigations practice, handling congressional and AG investigations, regulatory inquiries, and crisis work. Needs 5+ years with strong experience in high-stakes government matters.
Associate Attorney – Personal Injury
- Employer: Synectics Inc. (for AV-rated PI firm)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: DOE (range not listed)
Litigation role at a prestigious PI firm, trying your own cases and second-chairing partner trials. Looking for 3+ years’ experience, DC bar plus MD and/or VA, and someone who wants a long-term home.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or reach out to the recruiter while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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