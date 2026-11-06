⚖️ Washington, DC Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings

Washington’s legal market is buzzing right now—especially for attorneys who like complex work, tech, and regulation. Here are several standout roles hiring in Washington, DC and nearby.

Employer: Konexo Legal Resourcing (division of Eversheds Sutherland )

Konexo Legal Resourcing (division of ) Location: Hybrid, Washington, DC

Type: Contract, full-time hours, ongoing project-based

Contract, full-time hours, ongoing project-based Salary: Not listed

This role supports cutting-edge AI product initiatives, tech transactions, and commercial contracts. Great fit if you have 5+ years in tech/AI deals and want flexible, high-level work with a global firm.

Employer: PilieroMazza PLLC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Join a busy nationwide litigation practice handling complex commercial, government contracts, employment, and FCA matters. Ideal for 2–4 years’ experience and bar in DC/MD/VA (FL/CA a plus).

Employer: The Merker Group (for Am Law 100 firm)

(for Am Law 100 firm) Location: Washington, DC (also open to NY)

(also open to NY) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Lockstep compensation (exact range not listed)

Mid-level role (4–6 years) in asset-backed finance/asset-based lending at a top Am Law 100 firm with hybrid/remote policy. You’ll advise borrowers and lenders on structured finance and warehouse facilities.

Employer: Plona Partners (for Top 50 global firm)

(for Top 50 global firm) Location: Washington, DC or Remote

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Full-time, direct hire Salary: $150,000 – $180,000

Senior role on a 15-person conflicts team, handling conflict checks, waivers, ethical walls, and risk management for a major global firm. Requires 3+ years law firm conflicts/risk experience and active bar.

Employer: eTeam

Location: Remote, must be near DC

Type: Full-time, 12-month contract

Full-time, contract Salary: Not listed

JD-required role doing complex legal research, drafting motions/briefs, and eDiscovery for federal litigation. Fully remote day-to-day but you’ll go onsite in DC for government equipment pickup/repair.

Employer: Plona Partners (for international law firm)

(for international law firm) Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $200,000 – $240,000

Internal OGC role covering professional responsibility, conflicts, investigations, employment, privacy, cybersecurity, and firm risk. Best for attorneys with 7+ years and strong ethics/compliance background.

Employer: Intuit

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (DC): $146,000 – $197,500 base + bonus/equity

Lead product compliance for Intuit’s Business Credit Card, advising on UDAAP, ECOA/Reg B, and card network rules. Great fit if you have 5+ years in credit card/fintech compliance and like cross-functional work.

Employer: BCG Attorney Search (for law firm client)

(for law firm client) Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $190,000 – $325,000

Patent prosecution role focused on EE, electronics, software, AI, and hardware. Needs 4+ years drafting/prosecuting patents, USPTO registration, and a technical degree in EE/CS or related field.

Employer: Relativity Space

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $186,000 – $278,000

High-impact in-house role negotiating buy-side tech, manufacturing, and capex deals for a rocket company. You’ll build playbooks, handle disputes, and lead complex negotiations (5+ years’ commercial experience required).

Employer: BCG Attorney Search (for law firm client)

(for law firm client) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $265,000 – $325,000

Unique role blending EC/VC deal experience with legal tech and generative AI. You’ll design AI-powered workflows, improve deal processes, and educate lawyers on client-facing tech solutions.

Employer: Meta

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $233,000 – $313,000 + bonus + equity + benefits

Senior in-house role advising on global EHS compliance for data centers, labs, and infrastructure. Requires 10+ years in environmental/OSHA law and experience with enforcement defense and EHS programs.

Employer: Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid; also Boston/Hartford/NY)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (DC): $33.18 – $53.06/hour

Non-attorney role supporting the insurance recovery litigation team with research, policy analysis, document review, and trial prep. Great for candidates with a BA and 2+ years, plus strong Excel and research skills.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for Am Law 50 firm)

(for Am Law 50 firm) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $255,000 – $385,000 + benefits & bonuses

Corporate role (3–7 years) handling private company and EC/VC work at an Am Law 50 firm. Expect sophisticated deals, close partner collaboration, and growing ownership of client matters.

Employer: Jobot (for full-service firm client)

(for full-service firm client) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $165,000

Litigation role with heavy courtroom time representing large landlords and property managers. Ideal if you have 4+ years’ litigation, an active DC bar (MD/VA a plus), and want frequent hearings and trials.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for national plaintiff firm)

(for national plaintiff firm) Location: Washington, DC (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $225,000 base + case-related bonus

Join a nationally recognized plaintiff employment firm handling billion-dollar matters. Fully remote, with chances for first-chair trial work, leadership, and mentoring junior attorneys.

Employer: Oculus Group (for national law firm)

(for national law firm) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

For attorneys with 3–7 years in health care regulatory, advising on fraud and abuse (AKS, Stark), licensing, reimbursement, and transactional due diligence. Mix of compliance, advisory, and deal support.

Employer: Oculus Group (for Am Law 100 firm)

(for Am Law 100 firm) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Am Law 100 private client role for attorneys with 2–4 years in trusts & estates. You’ll handle estate and gift tax planning, trust administration, and wealth transfer for high-net-worth clients (LL.M. in Tax preferred).

Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie US LLP

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $390,000 – $420,000

Senior role in a government-facing investigations practice, handling congressional and AG investigations, regulatory inquiries, and crisis work. Needs 5+ years with strong experience in high-stakes government matters.

Employer: Synectics Inc. (for AV-rated PI firm)

(for AV-rated PI firm) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: DOE (range not listed)

Litigation role at a prestigious PI firm, trying your own cases and second-chairing partner trials. Looking for 3+ years’ experience, DC bar plus MD and/or VA, and someone who wants a long-term home.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or reach out to the recruiter while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.