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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Washington, DC
Looking for a dog in DC? These adoptable pups are waiting for someone just like you to give them a safe, loving home.
Tyrone
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Humane Rescue Alliance – Foster
- Contact: (202) 723-5730 and email tinapoolej@outlook.com
- Meet Tyrone: This little golden boy is currently in a foster home, so you’ll get to meet him in a home setting. The shelter asks that you reach out directly to his foster caregiver to set up a visit.
👉 Meet Tyrone and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Polo
- Breed: Shar Pei mix
- Age: Adult (male)
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – DC Village
- Contact: (771) 240-2110
- Meet Polo: A handsome Shar Pei mix with a rich, warm coat. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and whether he’s a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet Polo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Atlas
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Humane Rescue Alliance – Oglethorpe St.
- Location to visit: 71 Oglethorpe St NW, 12pm–6:30pm daily
- Contact: (202) 723-5730
- Meet Atlas: A quiet, loyal companion who loves simple joys: neighborhood strolls, sniffing around, then curling up beside you. Her calm, sweet presence is made to brighten your day.
👉 Meet Atlas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dusk
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (female)
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Humane Rescue Alliance – Oglethorpe St.
- Location to visit: 71 Oglethorpe St NW, 12pm–6:30pm daily
- Contact: (202) 723-5730
- Meet Dusk: A total lap-lover whose main goal is to melt into your arms and soak up affection. She’s all about love, cuddles, and making every day feel a little softer.
👉 Meet Dusk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gine
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (female, about 6 years)
- Color: White with Gray/Silver
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Humane Rescue Alliance – Oglethorpe St.
- Location to visit: 71 Oglethorpe St NW, 12pm–6:30pm daily
- Contact: (202) 723-5730
- Meet Gine: A people-focused girl who loves outings, sniffing and exploring, then settling into your lap to watch the world. She has some life experience but still plenty of pep and charm.
👉 Meet Gine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Julie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Humane Rescue Alliance – Oglethorpe St.
- Location to visit: 71 Oglethorpe St NW, 12pm–6:30pm daily
- Contact: (202) 723-5730
- Meet Julie: A devoted, people-loving pup who enjoys walks to the park and then finding a lap to share—even if another dog is already there. She’s social and enjoys canine company.
👉 Meet Julie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trisha
- Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (female)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Rural Dog Rescue
- Meet Trisha: Also called Pretty Girl, she’s a loving, people-oriented dog who wants to be by your side—at home or even at the office. She enjoys walks, snuggling with toys, and practicing her commands.
👉 Meet Trisha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daphne
- Breed: Retriever (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (female)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Rural Dog Rescue
- Meet Daphne: A sweet, gentle, and mellow girl who loves quiet time with her people. She’s all about building a strong bond and being a steady, loving companion.
👉 Meet Daphne and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHANEL
- Name on listing: CHANEL / Chenal
- Breed: Toy Poodle
- Age: Adult (female, about 6.5 years)
- Color: White
- Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue – DC
- Meet Chanel: A tiny, refined “little lady” with a sweet, funny personality. She loves people, enjoys being held and hugged, and does well with both big and small dogs.
👉 Meet CHANEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ruth
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – DC Village
- Contact: (771) 240-2110
- Meet Ruth: A medium-sized mixed-breed girl with a beautiful blue-gray coat. Call the shelter to learn more about her temperament, energy level, and ideal home.
👉 Meet Ruth and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Selma
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (female)
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Humane Rescue Alliance – Oglethorpe St.
- Location to visit: 71 Oglethorpe St NW, 12pm–7pm daily
- Contact: (202) 723-5730
- Meet Selma: A small, squat, and very cute girl with a big heart. The world is still new to her, so she’s looking for a patient adopter to help her build confidence and keep learning the basics at her own pace.
👉 Meet Selma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Falcor
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Humane Rescue Alliance – Foster
- Contact: (202) 723-5730 and email simplyfourletters@gmail.com
- Meet Falcor: A striking, bright-eyed puppy who is curious, intelligent, and eager to learn. He’s in a foster home, enjoying playtime, treats, and new experiences with his people.
👉 Meet Falcor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit a local shelter, call about a pup who caught your eye, or share these links with friends and neighbors.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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