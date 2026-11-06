🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Washington, DC

Looking for a dog in DC? These adoptable pups are waiting for someone just like you to give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Humane Rescue Alliance – Foster

Contact: (202) 723-5730 and email tinapoolej@outlook.com

and email Meet Tyrone: This little golden boy is currently in a foster home, so you’ll get to meet him in a home setting. The shelter asks that you reach out directly to his foster caregiver to set up a visit.

👉 Meet Tyrone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shar Pei mix

Shar Pei mix Age: Adult (male)

Adult (male) Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – DC Village

Contact: (771) 240-2110

Meet Polo: A handsome Shar Pei mix with a rich, warm coat. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and whether he’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Polo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (female)

Adult (female) Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Humane Rescue Alliance – Oglethorpe St.

Location to visit: 71 Oglethorpe St NW, 12pm–6:30pm daily

Contact: (202) 723-5730

Meet Atlas: A quiet, loyal companion who loves simple joys: neighborhood strolls, sniffing around, then curling up beside you. Her calm, sweet presence is made to brighten your day.

👉 Meet Atlas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (female)

Young (female) Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Humane Rescue Alliance – Oglethorpe St.

Location to visit: 71 Oglethorpe St NW, 12pm–6:30pm daily

Contact: (202) 723-5730

Meet Dusk: A total lap-lover whose main goal is to melt into your arms and soak up affection. She’s all about love, cuddles, and making every day feel a little softer.

👉 Meet Dusk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (female, about 6 years)

Adult (female, about 6 years) Color: White with Gray/Silver

White with Gray/Silver Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Humane Rescue Alliance – Oglethorpe St.

Location to visit: 71 Oglethorpe St NW, 12pm–6:30pm daily

Contact: (202) 723-5730

Meet Gine: A people-focused girl who loves outings, sniffing and exploring, then settling into your lap to watch the world. She has some life experience but still plenty of pep and charm.

👉 Meet Gine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (female)

Adult (female) Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Humane Rescue Alliance – Oglethorpe St.

Location to visit: 71 Oglethorpe St NW, 12pm–6:30pm daily

Contact: (202) 723-5730

Meet Julie: A devoted, people-loving pup who enjoys walks to the park and then finding a lap to share—even if another dog is already there. She’s social and enjoys canine company.

👉 Meet Julie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (female)

Young (female) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Rural Dog Rescue

Meet Trisha: Also called Pretty Girl, she’s a loving, people-oriented dog who wants to be by your side—at home or even at the office. She enjoys walks, snuggling with toys, and practicing her commands.

👉 Meet Trisha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Retriever (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Retriever (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (female)

Young (female) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Rural Dog Rescue

Meet Daphne: A sweet, gentle, and mellow girl who loves quiet time with her people. She’s all about building a strong bond and being a steady, loving companion.

👉 Meet Daphne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: CHANEL / Chenal

CHANEL / Chenal Breed: Toy Poodle

Toy Poodle Age: Adult (female, about 6.5 years)

Adult (female, about 6.5 years) Color: White

White Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue – DC

Meet Chanel: A tiny, refined “little lady” with a sweet, funny personality. She loves people, enjoys being held and hugged, and does well with both big and small dogs.

👉 Meet CHANEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (female)

Adult (female) Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – DC Village

Contact: (771) 240-2110

Meet Ruth: A medium-sized mixed-breed girl with a beautiful blue-gray coat. Call the shelter to learn more about her temperament, energy level, and ideal home.

👉 Meet Ruth and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (female)

Young (female) Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Humane Rescue Alliance – Oglethorpe St.

Location to visit: 71 Oglethorpe St NW, 12pm–7pm daily

Contact: (202) 723-5730

Meet Selma: A small, squat, and very cute girl with a big heart. The world is still new to her, so she’s looking for a patient adopter to help her build confidence and keep learning the basics at her own pace.

👉 Meet Selma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix

Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Chestnut

Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Chestnut Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Humane Rescue Alliance – Foster

Contact: (202) 723-5730 and email simplyfourletters@gmail.com

and email Meet Falcor: A striking, bright-eyed puppy who is curious, intelligent, and eager to learn. He’s in a foster home, enjoying playtime, treats, and new experiences with his people.

👉 Meet Falcor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit a local shelter, call about a pup who caught your eye, or share these links with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.