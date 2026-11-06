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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Washington, DC Today
There are some nice free items and even a free service being offered around Washington, DC right now. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home, your pet, or your family.
Three 18inch pillow covers (20011)
Item: Three 18-inch pillow covers, light green colors
Condition: Not stated, covers only (no inserts mentioned)
Pickup: Porch pickup near Petworth Library (20011) in Washington, DC
Source: trashnothing.com
These are simple, light green pillow covers that can freshen up your couch or bed. Pickup is from a porch near the Petworth Library, so you can grab them at a convenient time.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Check out photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/gNEz8W9
Walking Pad (Glover Park small office)
Item: Compact walking pad (treadmill-style)
Condition: Barely used, comes with manual and new bottle of lubricant
Pickup: Glover Park small office, Washington, DC — Mon–Fri in the afternoon
Source: trashnothing.com
A compact walking pad that’s great for getting steps in while working or watching TV. The poster mentions a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before choosing a recipient, so more people have time to respond.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Check out photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/QUM6am8
Queen size Box Spring (Petworth)
Item: Queen-size box spring, floral pattern
Size: 59" x 79"
Condition: Good condition, just a bit dusty
Pickup: Petworth, Washington, DC — any day after 6 pm, except Friday
Source: trashnothing.com
A standard queen box spring with a floral cover. You’ll need to be able to transport it yourself and may want to give it a quick cleaning due to dust.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Check out photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/H8p4aj8
Dog puzzle toy
Item: Interactive dog puzzle toy with paw and bone designs
Category: Pet supplies
Location: SW Waterfront North, Washington, DC
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun enrichment toy to keep your dog busy and mentally engaged. Great for hiding treats and slowing down fast eaters.
Babysitting service
Offer: Free babysitting service (check with poster for details)
Experience: Over 15 years of childcare experience
Available for: Date nights, weekends, evenings, occasional care
Location: Brightwood - North, Washington, DC
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor in Brightwood - North is offering babysitting help and has many years of experience. They invite families to message them if they need an extra pair of hands.
Sofa
Item: Very large sofa
Condition: Good condition
Pickup: Gallaudet and Ivy City area, Washington, DC — must be able to pick up
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
A big, comfy sofa looking for a new home. You’ll need enough help and a vehicle large enough to move it from the Gallaudet/Ivy City area.
Free items in DC tend to get claimed quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.