🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Washington, DC Today

There are some nice free items and even a free service being offered around Washington, DC right now. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home, your pet, or your family.

Item: Three 18-inch pillow covers, light green colors

Condition: Not stated, covers only (no inserts mentioned)

Pickup: Porch pickup near Petworth Library (20011) in Washington, DC

Source: trashnothing.com

These are simple, light green pillow covers that can freshen up your couch or bed. Pickup is from a porch near the Petworth Library, so you can grab them at a convenient time.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Check out photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/gNEz8W9

Item: Compact walking pad (treadmill-style)

Condition: Barely used, comes with manual and new bottle of lubricant

Pickup: Glover Park small office, Washington, DC — Mon–Fri in the afternoon

Source: trashnothing.com

A compact walking pad that’s great for getting steps in while working or watching TV. The poster mentions a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before choosing a recipient, so more people have time to respond.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Check out photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/QUM6am8

Item: Queen-size box spring, floral pattern

Size: 59" x 79"

Condition: Good condition, just a bit dusty

Pickup: Petworth, Washington, DC — any day after 6 pm, except Friday

Source: trashnothing.com

A standard queen box spring with a floral cover. You’ll need to be able to transport it yourself and may want to give it a quick cleaning due to dust.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Check out photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/H8p4aj8

Item: Interactive dog puzzle toy with paw and bone designs

Category: Pet supplies

Location: SW Waterfront North, Washington, DC

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun enrichment toy to keep your dog busy and mentally engaged. Great for hiding treats and slowing down fast eaters.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Offer: Free babysitting service (check with poster for details)

Experience: Over 15 years of childcare experience

Available for: Date nights, weekends, evenings, occasional care

Location: Brightwood - North, Washington, DC

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor in Brightwood - North is offering babysitting help and has many years of experience. They invite families to message them if they need an extra pair of hands.

👉 See this offer on Nextdoor

Item: Very large sofa

Condition: Good condition

Pickup: Gallaudet and Ivy City area, Washington, DC — must be able to pick up

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

A big, comfy sofa looking for a new home. You’ll need enough help and a vehicle large enough to move it from the Gallaudet/Ivy City area.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in DC tend to get claimed quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.