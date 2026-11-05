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📢 Washington Middle School advisor wins district honor
📢 Washington Middle School teacher honored as top advisor
Washington Middle School Student Council Advisor Jenna Faust has been named South Central District Middle School Student Council Advisor of the Year by the Missouri Association of Student Councils.
Students, staff, and administrators could submit nominations for this award. Washington Middle School student council members nominated Mrs. Faust, praising how she:
- Makes everyone feel welcome and heard
- Lets students help make decisions
- Cares about the school and wants to make it better
- Is kind, helpful, and makes Student Council fun
Mrs. Faust teaches math at Washington Middle School and is in her second year as student council advisor.
She will be recognized at the Missouri Association of Student Councils State Convention in March and is now eligible for the Missouri Student Council Advisor of the Year award.
More Info: School District of Washington - News
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