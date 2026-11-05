📊 Washington, DC Social Policy Roles With Multiple Openings

DC is buzzing with policy work right now, especially around health, tech, and federal budgets. If you like turning data and laws into real change, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Optum / OptumServe Consulting – The Lewin Group

Optum / Location: Washington, DC (remote U.S., but DC hires must be in office 4 days/week )

(remote U.S., but DC hires must be in office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,700 – $193,200/year

Lead Medicaid policy and payment model work for CMS Innovation Center projects like the Transforming Maternal Health Model. This is a senior consulting role where you guide federal clients, translate complex Medicaid policy into data specs, and shape value-based care and alternative payment models.

Employer: Adobe

Location: District of Columbia, United States (DC office)

(DC office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,600 – $173,050/year

Be Adobe’s bridge to Congress, focusing on tech and AI policy, federal appropriations, and IT modernization. You’ll build relationships on the Hill, attend hearings and industry events, and help shape policy around AI, creators’ rights, and digital government.

Employer: DC Department of Human Resources (for Department of Employment Services – Office of Legislative Affairs )

(for ) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Career Service – Term (NTE 13 months)

Salary: $80,784 – $103,333/year

Support the DC Department of Employment Services’ legislative portfolio at the Council and in Congress. You’ll track bills, draft summaries and recommendations, and coordinate testimony so agency positions line up with the Mayor’s priorities.

Employer: Office of Management and Budget (OMB)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, GS-9 to GS-15 (Direct Hire)

Salary: Not listed (federal GS-9–15 pay, depends on grade/step)

Work inside the Executive Office of the President on budgets and policy for Agriculture and Interior portfolios. Depending on grade, you’ll analyze federal programs, shape funding and policy options, and brief senior officials on decisions that affect national priorities.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.