🔬 Washington, DC Science & Research Jobs with Multiple Openings

DC is buzzing with research and data roles right now, from universities to big consultancies and federal science posts. If you like turning complex info into real-world impact, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: American University

Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid, on campus 3–4 days/week)

Salary: $65,000 – $73,000

Type: Full-time, regular

Lead AU’s career outcomes and graduation data work—design surveys, build dashboards, and turn scattered data into clear insights that guide student success and equity efforts across campus.

Employer: ICF

Location: US Remote (preferred: DC, VA, NY, MA)

Salary: $67,355 – $114,503

Type: Full-time

Join a national team helping utilities and agencies roll out EV and charging programs—research policies and markets, analyze data, and write client-ready reports that support decarbonization and clean transportation.

Employer: U.S. Fleet Forces Command / U.S. Naval Observatory

Location: Washington, DC

Salary: Not listed (senior-level federal scientific role)

Type: Part-time, senior scientific position

High-impact federal science role leading precise time and time-interval (PTTI) programs for DoD—set research standards, guide future timing capabilities, and represent the U.S. at national and international timekeeping forums.

Employer: PwC

Location: Washington, DC

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Lead large consulting projects for health services clients—shape research and grant strategies, improve grant workflows, and guide teams using analytics and process improvement to modernize clinical and research operations.

Employer: Children’s National Hospital

Location: Washington, DC

Salary: $100,000 – $300,000

Type: Full-time research faculty (>0.5 FTE)

Independent investigator role in the Center for Genetic Medicine—build a funded research program, mentor trainees, publish, and collaborate across a top-ranked pediatric research institute and GW School of Medicine.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid/onsite per role)

Salary: $62,000 – $141,000

Type: Full-time

Use your aviation noise and emissions modeling skills to guide projects on aviation safety, mobility, and environmental impact—lead or support teams, work with AEDT and forecasting, and advise clients on sustainable aviation.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip by.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.