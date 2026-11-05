undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔬 Washington, DC Science & Research Jobs with Multiple Openings
DC is buzzing with research and data roles right now, from universities to big consultancies and federal science posts. If you like turning complex info into real-world impact, this week’s list is strong.
Career Outcomes Data Analyst
Employer: American University
Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid, on campus 3–4 days/week)
Salary: $65,000 – $73,000
Type: Full-time, regular
Lead AU’s career outcomes and graduation data work—design surveys, build dashboards, and turn scattered data into clear insights that guide student success and equity efforts across campus.
Transportation Electrification Consultant
Employer: ICF
Location: US Remote (preferred: DC, VA, NY, MA)
Salary: $67,355 – $114,503
Type: Full-time
Join a national team helping utilities and agencies roll out EV and charging programs—research policies and markets, analyze data, and write client-ready reports that support decarbonization and clean transportation.
SENIOR TECHNICAL PHYSICAL SCIENTIST
Employer: U.S. Fleet Forces Command / U.S. Naval Observatory
Location: Washington, DC
Salary: Not listed (senior-level federal scientific role)
Type: Part-time, senior scientific position
High-impact federal science role leading precise time and time-interval (PTTI) programs for DoD—set research standards, guide future timing capabilities, and represent the U.S. at national and international timekeeping forums.
Research and Grant Administration Consultant, Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Washington, DC
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Type: Full-time, Senior Manager
Lead large consulting projects for health services clients—shape research and grant strategies, improve grant workflows, and guide teams using analytics and process improvement to modernize clinical and research operations.
Research Faculty-2
Employer: Children’s National Hospital
Location: Washington, DC
Salary: $100,000 – $300,000
Type: Full-time research faculty (>0.5 FTE)
Independent investigator role in the Center for Genetic Medicine—build a funded research program, mentor trainees, publish, and collaborate across a top-ranked pediatric research institute and GW School of Medicine.
Aviation Environmental SME
Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
Location: Washington, DC (hybrid/onsite per role)
Salary: $62,000 – $141,000
Type: Full-time
Use your aviation noise and emissions modeling skills to guide projects on aviation safety, mobility, and environmental impact—lead or support teams, work with AEDT and forecasting, and advise clients on sustainable aviation.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip by.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.