🚔 Washington, DC Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles From $18–$150K

DC is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who keep buildings, events, and agencies safe. Here are several solid options, from entry-level security to high-clearance federal support.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full & Part-Time

Full & Pay: $27.50/hour

Enforce access control, patrol buildings, and respond to incidents at client sites. Requires valid DC SPO license, driver’s license, CPR, baton, and firearm certifications; comes with medical, dental, vision, and paid vacation/sick time.

Employer: The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. Location: Washington, DC / Springfield, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-Time, Contract

Full-Time, Contract Pay: From $25/hour (consultant rate)

(consultant rate) Early-career role supporting a utility’s Safety, Security & Emergency Management team. You’ll do vulnerability assessments, support investigations, and manage access control/CCTV systems; U.S. citizen or Green Card required.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Washington, DC (Pennsylvania Ave.)

Type: Part-Time, Overnight

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Patrol an iconic luxury hotel, respond to emergencies, and assist guests. Comes with Hilton’s well-known travel discounts, PTO, and health/retirement benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: BTI Security

BTI Security Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-Time & Part-Time shifts available

Full-Time & Part-Time shifts available Pay: Not listed

Not listed Armed role protecting federal and commercial sites with patrols, access control, and X-ray/magnetometer screening. Requires DC Armed SPO, DC armed guard card, CPR/First Aid, baton, OC spray, and at least 2 years armed security experience.

Employer: InfraTech Consulting & Services

InfraTech Consulting & Services Location: Washington, DC (onsite)

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Pay: Not listed

Not listed EHS-focused role doing safety inspections, audits, and training across construction and mission-critical sites. Great fit if you have OSHA/EHS background and certifications like OSHA 510, CHST, or CSP.

Employer: Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA)

Location: Maritime Plaza, Washington, DC

Type: Full-Time, Onsite

Full-Time, Onsite Pay: $100,000–$150,000/year

Run day-to-day physical security for a cleared facility, including access control, visitor management, and classified material handling. Requires active DoD Top Secret, 2+ years in cleared environments, and NISPOM knowledge.

Employer: GardaWorld

GardaWorld Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Pay: $26.96/hour

High customer-service security role in offices/hotels/retail, handling access control, patrols, and incident response. Requires active DC SPO, HS diploma/GED, and ability to pass background and drug screening; benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Admiral Security Services

Admiral Security Services Location: District of Columbia

Type: Part-Time

Part-Time Pay: Not listed (notes great pay plus benefits)

Not listed (notes plus benefits) General security duties: access control, patrols, and reporting at client sites. Must be 21+, have a Wear and Carry permit and Guard Card, valid driver’s license, HS diploma/GED, and at least 1 year of experience.

Employer: Noblis

Noblis Location: Washington, DC (hybrid, NCR-based)

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Pay: $95,500–$149,200/year

Senior SETA role guiding DHS maritime security R&D—tech roadmaps, portfolio management, and transition planning. Requires BA/BS + 10 yrs or Master’s + 5 yrs, Secret clearance (with ability for TS), and strong project management skills.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full & Part-Time

Full & Part-Time Pay: $16–$19/hour

Unarmed security role monitoring facilities, assisting visitors, and responding to incidents. Requires DC Security Officer license, driver’s license, CPR, and offers medical, dental, vision, and paid vacation/sick days.

Employer: Comstock Companies

Comstock Companies Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-Time (set PM shift)

Full-Time (set PM shift) Pay: $18–$18.40/hour

Valet-style role parking and retrieving vehicles, greeting guests, and keeping the garage safe and orderly. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, free parking/EV charging, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Comstock Companies

Comstock Companies Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-Time (set day shift)

Full-Time (set day shift) Pay: $18–$18.40/hour

Same duties as the PM shift—great if you prefer daytime hours with steady weekday work and full benefits.

Employer: Gavin de Becker & Associates

Gavin de Becker & Associates Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Pay: $81,000–$100,000+ first-year potential

High-end protection role for at-risk public figures: access control, secure transport, advances, and emergency response. Strong fit for veterans, requires passing a physical test, being drug/nicotine free, and obtaining firearm/security licenses; includes a standout 401(k) with $15,000 first-year employer contribution.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

CGS Federal (Contact Government Services) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-Time, Junior-Level

Full-Time, Junior-Level Pay: $39,000–$77,000/year

Entry-level leadership role supporting a federal client’s security program—policy enforcement, documentation, and process improvement. Requires active DoD TS/SCI and up to 3 years of relevant experience; comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), FSAs, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and apply soon—DC security roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.