🏘️ Washington, DC Planning & Development Roles with Strong Pay

DC is busy with big federal projects and infrastructure planning, and these roles plug you right into that action. If you’re into buildings, energy, or long‑range planning, these are worth a look.

Employer: SIRIS LLC

SIRIS LLC Location: Washington, DC (Library of Congress – Madison Building)

Type: Full-time, on-site, overnight

Salary: $105,000 – $120,000/year

Inspect and oversee elevator modernization in an active federal building, acting as the owner’s rep on a high‑profile project. Great fit if you have 10+ years of elevator inspection/construction experience, USACE QCM, OSHA 30, and want strong benefits plus bonus potential.

Employer: Seneca Resources (supporting U.S. Space Force HQ)

(supporting U.S. Space Force HQ) Location: Pentagon – Washington, DC

Type: Full-time contract, on-site (potential hybrid later)

Pay: $60.00/hour

Plan and analyze military infrastructure and MILCON projects that support Space Force missions. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in engineering/architecture/planning, 5–7 years DoD/Air Force experience, and an active DoD Secret clearance.

Employer: Google

Location: Washington, DC (plus other possible locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $217,000/year + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead complex clean energy and microgrid deals that power Google’s data centers, from PPAs to utility contracts. Best for someone with 6+ years in energy project development/utility procurement and deep experience structuring advanced power agreements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—DC planning and infrastructure work is only growing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.