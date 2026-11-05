🧑‍💼 Washington, DC HR Jobs with Multiple Recruiting Roles

DC’s HR and recruiting scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like client-facing work and building talent pipelines. Here are several solid roles in Washington, DC worth a look.

Employer: Segal

Segal Location: Washington, DC (hybrid; other East Coast cities also listed)

(hybrid; other East Coast cities also listed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $101,500–$130,000 + discretionary bonus

Hands-on consulting role advising public sector, multiemployer, and corporate clients on health and welfare benefits. Great fit if you have 6+ years in health benefits/actuarial/managed care and want more client leadership, complex projects, and a chance to mentor junior staff.

Employer: Oxford Global Resources

Oxford Global Resources Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.04–$26.44 per hour

High-energy recruiting role placing technical consultants at client sites nationwide. You’ll do lots of outreach, networking, and relationship-building, with benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and a 401(k) plan.

Employer: Brooksource (Eight Eleven Group)

Brooksource (Eight Eleven Group) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base salary + uncapped commission)

Great starter role if you’re new to recruiting and like sales, people, and tech. You’ll build talent networks, coach candidates through interviews, and partner with sales, with perks like commission, 401(k) match, full benefits, paid time off, and strong training.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—HR careers often grow fast once you get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.