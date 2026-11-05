🏥 Multiple High-Paying Healthcare Roles Now Hiring in Washington, DC

DC’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—big hospital systems, community clinics, and even federal agencies are all hiring. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a move, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)

One Medical (an Amazon company) Location: DC Union Station office, Washington, DC

Salary: $135,700 – $162,200/year

Type: Full-time

Mix of in-person and telehealth primary care with 4 days in clinic and 1 remote. Strong benefits (401k match, sabbatical, paid parental leave, CME, malpractice covered) and a modern, tech-forward practice.

Employer: MedStar Health – Washington Hospital Center

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Salary: $482,500 – $505,000/year

Type: Full-time

50/50 cardiac and general anesthesia at a major quaternary care and teaching hospital. High-acuity cases, 8 weeks PTO plus holidays, CME stipend, and strong retirement/benefits.

Employer: MedStar Health

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Salary: $74,214 – $134,596/year

Type: Full-time

Provide diabetes self-management education and medical nutrition therapy in both in-person and telehealth settings. Great fit for RDs who enjoy patient teaching, tech-enabled diabetes care, and quality improvement work.

Employer: DC Department of Behavioral Health / DC DCHR

Location: 1905 E St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Salary: Not listed (Pay Plan MS-0602-06 )

Not listed (Pay Plan ) Type: Full-time, Management Supervisory Service

Lead the Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, overseeing emergency, mobile crisis, and homeless outreach services. Monday–Friday, 8:15–4:45, DC license and board certification in psychiatry required; first screening November 16, 2026, then every two weeks.

Employer: Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center – GW Health (UHS)

Location: Washington, DC (Wards 7 & 8)

Washington, DC (Wards 7 & 8) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

24/7 responsibility for the hospital admitting department at DC’s newest full-service hospital. Oversee patient access workflows, revenue-related processes, and a frontline team, with solid UHS benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Ho-Chunk, Inc. / All Native Group

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

RN role supporting the State Department’s Occupational Health Division: workplace injury/illness care, screenings (audiometry, respirator fit testing), immunizations, and health education. Secret clearance required (Top Secret preferred).

Employer: The George Washington University Hospital (UHS)

Location: Downtown Washington, DC

Downtown Washington, DC Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Days

Transplant RN role caring for kidney transplant candidates, recipients, and living donors at a major academic center. Offers robust UHS benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and career growth across 300+ locations.

Employer: The George Washington University Hospital (UHS)

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Nights

High-acuity MICU role with exposure to complex critical care (sepsis, multi-organ failure, advanced therapies). BSN and 2+ years critical care experience preferred; strong benefits, student loan support, and education partnerships.

Employer: The George Washington University Hospital (UHS)

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Staff pharmacist covering distribution, clinical monitoring, and drug information in a high-performing regional hospital. Requires BS in Pharmacy (PharmD preferred) and knowledge of Pyxis and pharmacy regulations.

Employer: NPHire (recruiting for a DC primary care group)

Location: Washington, DC (two clinics in public housing communities)

Washington, DC (two clinics in public housing communities) Salary: $125,000 – $140,000/year

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, No weekends

Pure clinical FNP role with 30-minute visits, onsite labs, and continuity with Medicaid families across the lifespan. Malpractice covered, CEU allowance, PTO + holidays; Spanish strongly preferred.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Adams Morgan, 1700 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC

Salary: $26.07 – $37.66/hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on veterinary technician role with preventive care, tech appointments (where allowed), and strong Mars/Banfield benefits, including multiple pet wellness plans and CE support.

Employer: Children’s National Hospital

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Salary: $100,000 – $300,000/year

Type: Full-time, Academic Faculty

Provide inpatient and outpatient genetics care plus research, teaching, and advocacy at a top-ranked children’s hospital. Requires MD, board eligibility/certification, and Children’s National medical staff credentials.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Pay: Approx. $2,398/week (36 hrs, nights)

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Travel CT Tech assignment with a traveler-focused agency, guaranteed hours, and full benefits. Ideal if you want solid weekly pay and a DC experience.

Employer: Biogen

Location: Field-based; must live in PA, DE, MD, or DC

Field-based; must live in Salary: $165,000 – $220,500/year (base)

Type: Full-time, Field Medical (Management level)

Advanced-degree role (OD/MD/PhD/PharmD/DNP) engaging key ophthalmology experts, sharing data, and gathering insights. Heavy travel (60%+), strong bonus and equity potential, and a very competitive benefits package.

Employer: CareTeam Solutions

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Pay: Approx. $2,208/week (40 hrs)

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 8-hr day shifts

PT travel role with 40 hours/week and traveler-friendly perks like early pay, student loan reimbursement, and free mental health tele-visits.

Employer: Kisco Senior Living – The Fitzgerald

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Pay: $34 – $38/hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time, Day shift (7am–3pm)

Senior living nursing role focused on assessments, med management, and care plans in an assisted living setting. Includes a free meal each shift, PTO, and benefits/401(k) for full-time staff.

Employer: Children’s National Hospital

Location: 111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010

Pay: $27.10 – $53.17/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:30–5:00

Chairside pediatric dental assistant role with x-rays, sterilization, and patient education in a family-centered children’s hospital. Requires DC Certified Dental Assistant Level II and CPR.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring—you never know which application will be the one that lands.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.