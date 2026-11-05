undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Washington
🏥 Multiple High-Paying Healthcare Roles Now Hiring in Washington, DC
6 days ago
DC’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—big hospital systems, community clinics, and even federal agencies are all hiring. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a move, this is a good moment to look around.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – 4 Days Clinic / 1 Day Remote
- Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)
- Location: DC Union Station office, Washington, DC
- Salary: $135,700 – $162,200/year
- Type: Full-time
- Mix of in-person and telehealth primary care with 4 days in clinic and 1 remote. Strong benefits (401k match, sabbatical, paid parental leave, CME, malpractice covered) and a modern, tech-forward practice.
Cardiac/General Anesthesiologist – Level 1 Trauma Center
- Employer: MedStar Health – Washington Hospital Center
- Location: Washington, DC
- Salary: $482,500 – $505,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- 50/50 cardiac and general anesthesia at a major quaternary care and teaching hospital. High-acuity cases, 8 weeks PTO plus holidays, CME stipend, and strong retirement/benefits.
Diabetes Care/Education Specialist – Registered Dietitian
- Employer: MedStar Health
- Location: Washington, DC
- Salary: $74,214 – $134,596/year
- Type: Full-time
- Provide diabetes self-management education and medical nutrition therapy in both in-person and telehealth settings. Great fit for RDs who enjoy patient teaching, tech-enabled diabetes care, and quality improvement work.
Supervisory Medical Officer – Psychiatry (Crisis Services Medical Director)
- Employer: DC Department of Behavioral Health / DC DCHR
- Location: 1905 E St SE, Washington, DC 20003
- Salary: Not listed (Pay Plan MS-0602-06)
- Type: Full-time, Management Supervisory Service
- Lead the Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, overseeing emergency, mobile crisis, and homeless outreach services. Monday–Friday, 8:15–4:45, DC license and board certification in psychiatry required; first screening November 16, 2026, then every two weeks.
Manager – Admissions / Patient Access
- Employer: Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center – GW Health (UHS)
- Location: Washington, DC (Wards 7 & 8)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- 24/7 responsibility for the hospital admitting department at DC’s newest full-service hospital. Oversee patient access workflows, revenue-related processes, and a frontline team, with solid UHS benefits and growth paths.
Occupational Health Nurse Consultant – U.S. Department of State
- Employer: Ho-Chunk, Inc. / All Native Group
- Location: Washington, DC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- RN role supporting the State Department’s Occupational Health Division: workplace injury/illness care, screenings (audiometry, respirator fit testing), immunizations, and health education. Secret clearance required (Top Secret preferred).
Registered Nurse – Kidney Transplant, Full-Time Days
- Employer: The George Washington University Hospital (UHS)
- Location: Downtown Washington, DC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Transplant RN role caring for kidney transplant candidates, recipients, and living donors at a major academic center. Offers robust UHS benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and career growth across 300+ locations.
RN – Medical ICU (Full-Time, Nights)
- Employer: The George Washington University Hospital (UHS)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- High-acuity MICU role with exposure to complex critical care (sepsis, multi-organ failure, advanced therapies). BSN and 2+ years critical care experience preferred; strong benefits, student loan support, and education partnerships.
Pharmacist – Acute Care Hospital
- Employer: The George Washington University Hospital (UHS)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Staff pharmacist covering distribution, clinical monitoring, and drug information in a high-performing regional hospital. Requires BS in Pharmacy (PharmD preferred) and knowledge of Pyxis and pharmacy regulations.
Family Nurse Practitioner – Staff Clinician | Outpatient, No Weekends
- Employer: NPHire (recruiting for a DC primary care group)
- Location: Washington, DC (two clinics in public housing communities)
- Salary: $125,000 – $140,000/year
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, No weekends
- Pure clinical FNP role with 30-minute visits, onsite labs, and continuity with Medicaid families across the lifespan. Malpractice covered, CEU allowance, PTO + holidays; Spanish strongly preferred.
Credentialed Veterinary Technician (CVT/RVT/LVT)
- Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital
- Location: Adams Morgan, 1700 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC
- Salary: $26.07 – $37.66/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Hands-on veterinary technician role with preventive care, tech appointments (where allowed), and strong Mars/Banfield benefits, including multiple pet wellness plans and CE support.
Medical Geneticist – Faculty Physician
- Employer: Children’s National Hospital
- Location: Washington, DC
- Salary: $100,000 – $300,000/year
- Type: Full-time, Academic Faculty
- Provide inpatient and outpatient genetics care plus research, teaching, and advocacy at a top-ranked children’s hospital. Requires MD, board eligibility/certification, and Children’s National medical staff credentials.
Travel CT Technologist – Nights (13 Weeks)
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Washington, DC
- Pay: Approx. $2,398/week (36 hrs, nights)
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Travel CT Tech assignment with a traveler-focused agency, guaranteed hours, and full benefits. Ideal if you want solid weekly pay and a DC experience.
(Senior) Medical Science Liaison – Ophthalmology (PA/DE/MD/DC)
- Employer: Biogen
- Location: Field-based; must live in PA, DE, MD, or DC
- Salary: $165,000 – $220,500/year (base)
- Type: Full-time, Field Medical (Management level)
- Advanced-degree role (OD/MD/PhD/PharmD/DNP) engaging key ophthalmology experts, sharing data, and gathering insights. Heavy travel (60%+), strong bonus and equity potential, and a very competitive benefits package.
Travel Physical Therapist – 13-Week Contract
- Employer: CareTeam Solutions
- Location: Washington, DC
- Pay: Approx. $2,208/week (40 hrs)
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 8-hr day shifts
- PT travel role with 40 hours/week and traveler-friendly perks like early pay, student loan reimbursement, and free mental health tele-visits.
Licensed Nurse (RN/LPN/LVN) – 7am–3pm Shift
- Employer: Kisco Senior Living – The Fitzgerald
- Location: Washington, DC
- Pay: $34 – $38/hour (DOE)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (7am–3pm)
- Senior living nursing role focused on assessments, med management, and care plans in an assisted living setting. Includes a free meal each shift, PTO, and benefits/401(k) for full-time staff.
Dental Assistant – Certified Level II (Pediatrics)
- Employer: Children’s National Hospital
- Location: 111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
- Pay: $27.10 – $53.17/hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:30–5:00
- Chairside pediatric dental assistant role with x-rays, sterilization, and patient education in a family-centered children’s hospital. Requires DC Certified Dental Assistant Level II and CPR.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring—you never know which application will be the one that lands.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.