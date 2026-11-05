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Washington
🍽️ Multiple Hospitality & Food Service Jobs in Washington, DC
6 days ago
DC’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—great mix of fine dining, fun concepts, and solid benefits. If you like fast-paced, people-first work, this week’s list has some strong options.
Server Assistant | Fireclay – Hotel Washington
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: Washington, DC (Hotel Washington)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.84/hour
Support the dining room at a stylish downtown hotel—seat guests, run food, help with orders, and keep stations clean. Comes with DailyPay, health insurance options, 401(k) + match, PTO, and strong growth paths within a 200+ property hotel group.
Assistant Director of Front Office
- Employer: Arlo Hotels
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year
Lead front office operations at a lifestyle hotel—oversee front desk, lobby hosts, bell staff, and airline crew business. Good fit if you have 2–3+ years in hotel management, Opera Cloud experience, and want a guest-focused leadership role.
Front Waiter (Fine Dining Server)
- Employer: 1789 Restaurant (Clyde’s Restaurant Group)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time (other schedules also mentioned)
- Pay: $1,000–$1,500/week
Serve in a Michelin-rated Georgetown fine dining room with strong training, wine education, and clear paths to advance. Perks include 401(k) with match, restaurant discounts, health benefits, and lots of professional development.
Bartender FT – The Churchill Hotel (Near Embassy Row)
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13/hour + tips
Classic hotel bar role near Embassy Row—mix drinks, handle cash, and keep guests happy in a steady, hotel-based setting. Good for experienced bartenders who want consistent shifts and a professional environment.
Front of House Team Member – Connecticut Ave
- Employer: Call Your Mother
- Location: Washington, DC (Connecticut Ave)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.40/hour + tips (estimated $24–$27/hour)
Daytime-only bagel shop role—take orders, run food, make coffee, and keep the shop buzzing. Big perks: no night shifts, health insurance for eligible full-timers, 100% paid PTO and 12-week parental leave, 401(k) with 4% match, and free/discounted bagels.
Coat Room Attendant
- Employer: Swingers – The Crazy Golf Club
- Location: Washington, DC (Dupont Circle)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.40/hour
Welcome guests, check coats and bags, and set the tone at a high-energy crazy golf venue. Offers 2 weeks PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k), commuter benefits, parental leave, and fun perks like free golf and 50% off drinks.
Barback
- Employer: Swingers – The Crazy Golf Club
- Location: Washington, DC (Dupont Circle)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.40/hour + tips
Support a busy bar team—stock, clean, and keep service moving in a lively, game-focused venue. Great for someone with 6+ months barback/busser experience who wants to grow in nightlife-style hospitality with solid benefits.
Bartender
- Employer: The Ned & Ned’s Club
- Location: Washington, DC (near the White House)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $14/hour + gratuities
Work behind the bar in a luxury members’ club with multiple stylish spaces and strong cocktail and wine focus. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid meals, PTO, 401(k) match, and lots of training and growth opportunities.
Restaurant Director of Operations
- Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (upscale casual restaurant group)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$120,000/year
Multi-unit leadership role for someone currently overseeing 8+ full-service restaurants. Includes health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, bonus program, tech package, and travel stipend—ideal for a seasoned DO with strong financial and people skills.
Patient Services Coordinator – Weekends (Food & Nutrition)
- Employer: Children’s National Hospital
- Location: Washington, DC (111 Michigan Ave NW)
- Type: Part-time, Weekends Only
- Pay Range: $19.34–$37.88/hour
Coordinate hospital meal and formula delivery systems, support patient food service, and handle quality checks. Good fit if you have 3+ years healthcare food service experience and want strong hospital benefits with a weekends-only schedule.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality employers often train the right attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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