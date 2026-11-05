🎓 Washington, DC Education Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

DC’s education scene is buzzing right now—from K-12 schools to cutting-edge assessment work and youth programs. If you’re an educator, interpreter, or learning leader, there are several strong options to check out this week.

Employer: ContextGlobal Inc.

ContextGlobal Inc. Location: Washington, DC (on-site at client locations)

Type: Contract

Salary: Competitive rates, based on experience and certification

This role is fully in-person across DC, supporting schools, corporate, government, and community clients. Great if you want flexible freelance work, net 30 direct deposit, and tailored assignments instead of blast emails.

Employer: ContextGlobal Inc.

ContextGlobal Inc. Location: Washington, DC + DC/MD/VA region

Type: Full-time (freelance-style)

Salary: Competitive rates

Perfect for skilled interpreters without formal certification who still have strong ASL/English skills and at least 2 years’ experience. You’ll work across schools, agencies, and community settings with net 30 pay, direct deposit, and matched assignments.

Employer: ContextGlobal Inc.

ContextGlobal Inc. Location: Washington, DC + DC/MD/VA region

Type: Full-time (freelance-style)

Salary: Competitive rates

For interpreters with active NIC certification, this role taps you into higher-level assignments across schools, government, and corporate clients. You’ll get tailored work, net 30 payments, and direct deposit, with screenings only as needed per assignment.

Employer: ContextGlobal Inc.

ContextGlobal Inc. Location: Washington, DC (embedded in DCPS schools)

Type: Full-time, school-year role

Salary: $40–$65/hour (based on certification and experience)

This is a stable school-calendar position supporting Deaf and hard-of-hearing students and staff across DCPS. You’ll get W-2 status (preferred), medical & dental, 401(k) match, PD budget, and summers/school breaks off, plus the option to pick up extra assignments.

Employer: DC Department of Human Resources / OSSE

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Management Supervisory Service (MSS)

Salary: MS-0301-15 (DC government executive pay band; may trigger DC residency requirement at $150K+)

Lead state-level special education strategy for DC, overseeing IDEA compliance, grants, nonpublic placements, and cross-agency work. Ideal for someone with deep policy, data, and program leadership experience who wants to shape services for students with disabilities across the entire city.

Employer: Crowell & Moring LLP

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary (DC): $81,000–$120,000

If you love research and teaching others how to find answers, this role supports attorneys and business teams with legal, business, and market research. You’ll use tools like Westlaw, Lexis, Bloomberg Law, CapIQ, and GenAI research tools, and you’ll need a Master’s in Library & Information Science or JD plus 2+ years’ experience.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Remote (open to Washington, DC)

Type: Full-time

Salary (DC range): $70,000–$80,000

Join Pearson’s ELA team to design K–12 assessments for states and districts nationwide. You’ll write and review test items, work with AI tools to build content, and collaborate with educators and psychometricians. Great fit for former ELA teachers or assessment pros comfortable with tech and AI.

Application deadline: Monday, Nov 9, 2026 (may be extended)

Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)

Location: Washington, DC campus (on-site; relocation support available)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: $200,000/year (paid weekly)

Lead as a “Lead Guide” in a non-traditional K–12 model where students learn via adaptive tech and staff focus on coaching and life skills. You’ll manage and coach Guides, run life skills workshops, and drive data-based performance, not teach lectures or write lesson plans.

Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)

Location: Washington, DC campus (on-site; relocation support available)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: $200,000/year (paid weekly)

Very similar to the Youth Education Manager role, this Lead Guide position focuses on building high-performing teams, coaching Guides, and leading life skills workshops for K–12 students. Strong match if you have 5+ years in education/coaching, team leadership experience, and comfort with bold, non-traditional school models.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh. DC’s education jobs move fast, and the right fit could be closer than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.