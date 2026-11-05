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Washington
🛒 Multiple DC Retail Jobs With $20–$35/hr Pay in Washington, DC
6 days ago
Retail in Washington, DC is busy right now, with solid options from grocery to luxury. If you like fast-paced customer work, these full-time roles are worth a look.
Assistant Manager - DC USA
- Employer: Old Navy
- Location: Washington, DC (DC USA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a key leadership role where you help run the store, coach the team, and drive sales. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail management and want strong brand discounts and corporate-level benefits.
Overnight Stocking Supervisor - Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.50–$31.50 per hour, based on experience
Lead the overnight stock crew, keep shelves full and sharp, and support team training. Great if you like nights, can lift 50 lbs, and want access to Whole Foods’ “Whole Benefits” package.
Fashion Advisor, Watch and Fine Jewelry, DC City Center
- Employer: CHANEL
- Location: Washington, DC – CityCenterDC
- Type: Full-time, in-store
- Base pay: $28.00–$35.00 per hour (plus potential variable pay)
High-touch sales role in luxury watches and fine jewelry, focused on client relationships and repeat business. Best for someone with 3+ years of related experience and a passion for fashion, art, and luxury service.
Full-Time Store Associate
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)
- Starting pay: $20.50 per hour, with scheduled raises up to $22.50 by year 5
Hands-on store role doing stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning. Good match if you want steady hours, can lift up to 45 lbs, and like clear pay increases and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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