🚧 Washington, DC Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Openings

Construction work is steady in Washington, DC right now, with solid options from entry-level labor to senior licensed trades.

Here are several strong openings worth a look:

Employer: Siemens

Siemens Location: Washington, DC / Laurel, MD branch (DC metro area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,401 – $117,259/year

Service and maintain commercial fire alarm systems for Smart Buildings, and mentor junior techs. Great fit if you have 3+ years fire alarm experience and NICET Level I (Level II within 12 months).

Employer: Spyglass Home Builders LLC

Location: Washington, DC area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting pay depends on experience

Hands-on lead role doing rough and finish carpentry on remodels. Comes with company health insurance, profit sharing, 2 weeks vacation after one year, quarterly tool allowance, and a signing bonus after 90 days.

Employer: Clark Construction Group

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role helping with general site work, demo, cleanup, and material handling on big DC projects. Good for someone with strong work ethic who’s ready for physically demanding outdoor work and wants to grow in the trade.

Employer: Federal Reserve Board

Location: Washington, DC (on-site, essential personnel)

Type: Full-time, regular, non-exempt

Salary: $84,400 – $138,400/year

High-responsibility role handling high-voltage systems, generators, UPS, lighting, and controls in a critical facility. Best for an experienced electrician with advanced training, strong code knowledge, and comfort leading others.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.