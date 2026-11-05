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🚧 Washington, DC Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Openings
Construction work is steady in Washington, DC right now, with solid options from entry-level labor to senior licensed trades.
Here are several strong openings worth a look:
Fire Alarm Service Technician (Senior)
- Employer: Siemens
- Location: Washington, DC / Laurel, MD branch (DC metro area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,401 – $117,259/year
Service and maintain commercial fire alarm systems for Smart Buildings, and mentor junior techs. Great fit if you have 3+ years fire alarm experience and NICET Level I (Level II within 12 months).
Lead Carpenter
- Employer: Spyglass Home Builders LLC
- Location: Washington, DC area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Starting pay depends on experience
Hands-on lead role doing rough and finish carpentry on remodels. Comes with company health insurance, profit sharing, 2 weeks vacation after one year, quarterly tool allowance, and a signing bonus after 90 days.
Construction Laborer
- Employer: Clark Construction Group
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level friendly role helping with general site work, demo, cleanup, and material handling on big DC projects. Good for someone with strong work ethic who’s ready for physically demanding outdoor work and wants to grow in the trade.
Senior Electrician (MFS)
- Employer: Federal Reserve Board
- Location: Washington, DC (on-site, essential personnel)
- Type: Full-time, regular, non-exempt
- Salary: $84,400 – $138,400/year
High-responsibility role handling high-voltage systems, generators, UPS, lighting, and controls in a critical facility. Best for an experienced electrician with advanced training, strong code knowledge, and comfort leading others.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.