🤝 Washington, DC Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

DC is busy hiring in community and social services right now, with options to work in government, private care management, and military health support. Here are a few strong roles to check out this week.

Employer: Humana

Humana Location: District of Columbia / Quantico area (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,300 – $80,900 per year + bonus eligible

Hybrid role supporting TRICARE beneficiaries, providers, and military treatment facilities in the Quantico–DC area. You’ll brief service members and families, explain the TRICARE health plan, and support local network operations. Requires U.S. citizenship, security clearance eligibility, strong public speaking, and healthcare provider relations experience. Must live within 60 miles of Naval Health Clinic Quantico and be able to work some nights/weekends and travel.

Employer: Continuum Care Strategies, LLC

Location: Washington, DC (metro area)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $100,000 – $125,000 (annualized, DOE)

High-responsibility care management role with a multidisciplinary private care management company. You’ll handle complex cases, create and manage care plans, and advocate for clients across hospitals, rehab, assisted living, and home settings. Requires a master’s degree, 5+ years relevant experience (e.g., geriatrics, social work, behavioral health, nursing, therapy, complex case management). Offers health, dental, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and growth/leadership opportunities.

Employer: DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (via DCHR)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Career Service (Permanent)

Pay Plan/Grade: CS-0301-09 (salary per DC gov scale)

Front-line role working with court-involved youth using Positive Youth Development principles. You’ll run activities and workshops, do outreach, support crisis intervention, and connect youth to education, jobs, and community resources. Work happens in offices, secure facilities, and the community. Position is safety-sensitive (drug testing required), emergency-designated, and part of AFGE Local 383; DC residency preference may apply.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.