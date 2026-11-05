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Washington
🎨 Washington, DC Arts & Media Jobs with Multiple Openings
6 days ago
DC’s creative scene is busy right now — especially if you love design, writing, and storytelling around policy and government.
Here are several arts, design, and media roles hiring in Washington, DC:
UX/UI Design Manager (Top Secret)
- Employer: ICF Next
- Location: Washington, DC (onsite at client site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,807 – $201,971
- Notes: Active Top Secret clearance and U.S. citizenship required
Lead UX/UI for federal digital products, from research and wireframes to prototypes and analytics. Good fit if you have 5+ years in UX/UI, a strong portfolio, and want to shape user experience on high-impact government work.
Staff Writer, Health Policy
- Employer: FiscalNote (CQ Roll Call)
- Location: Washington, DC (daily reporting from the Capitol)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year
Cover health policy on Capitol Hill for a savvy audience of policy pros. You’ll help write a key morning newsletter, break news, and file enterprise stories across digital, print, audio, and video.
News Producer
- Employer: Hearst Television
- Location: Washington, DC (News Bureau)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Coordinate major national political stories for 28 newsrooms and digital platforms. Ideal if you have strong editorial judgment, production chops, and like fast-paced, collaborative news work.
Senior Designer (Contract)
- Employer: Studio Lafayette
- Location: Washington, DC (distributed team)
- Type: Full-time contract, Dec 2026 – end of Q1 2027
- Pay: $85/hour (negotiable)
Own brand and digital workstreams across identity, web, and campaigns for a small, high-output studio. Great for agency designers with 6–8 years’ experience and a sharp Figma/Adobe portfolio.
Creative Leader – Brand Design
- Employer: Gensler
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $131,000 base + bonus eligible
Lead Gensler’s DC Brand Studio, guiding brand strategy, identity, and experiences across media and sectors. Best for senior leaders (10–20 years’ experience) ready to drive creative direction and mentor a team.
Communications Specialist
- Employer: LMI
- Location: Washington, DC / Tysons, VA (hybrid, ~25% onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $140,000
Shape strategic communications and knowledge management for VA modernization work. You’ll build content systems, edit complex technical material, and ensure Section 508 accessibility across executive and stakeholder products.
Federal Writer – Documentation Specialist
- Employer: Chevo
- Location: Washington, DC (hybrid, ~1 day/week onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,500 – $85,000 + performance bonus
Write and edit high-visibility manuals, reports, and training materials for federal clients, especially DHS stakeholder engagement. Good match if you have 3–10 years of federal technical writing and enjoy turning complex rules into clear docs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to position your experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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