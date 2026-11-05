🎨 Washington, DC Arts & Media Jobs with Multiple Openings

DC’s creative scene is busy right now — especially if you love design, writing, and storytelling around policy and government.

Here are several arts, design, and media roles hiring in Washington, DC:

Employer: ICF Next

ICF Next Location: Washington, DC (onsite at client site)

Washington, DC (onsite at client site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,807 – $201,971

Notes: Active Top Secret clearance and U.S. citizenship required

Lead UX/UI for federal digital products, from research and wireframes to prototypes and analytics. Good fit if you have 5+ years in UX/UI, a strong portfolio, and want to shape user experience on high-impact government work.

Employer: FiscalNote (CQ Roll Call)

Location: Washington, DC (daily reporting from the Capitol)

Washington, DC (daily reporting from the Capitol) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year

Cover health policy on Capitol Hill for a savvy audience of policy pros. You’ll help write a key morning newsletter, break news, and file enterprise stories across digital, print, audio, and video.

Employer: Hearst Television

Hearst Television Location: Washington, DC (News Bureau)

Washington, DC (News Bureau) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Coordinate major national political stories for 28 newsrooms and digital platforms. Ideal if you have strong editorial judgment, production chops, and like fast-paced, collaborative news work.

Employer: Studio Lafayette

Studio Lafayette Location: Washington, DC (distributed team)

Washington, DC (distributed team) Type: Full-time contract, Dec 2026 – end of Q1 2027

Pay: $85/hour (negotiable)

Own brand and digital workstreams across identity, web, and campaigns for a small, high-output studio. Great for agency designers with 6–8 years’ experience and a sharp Figma/Adobe portfolio.

Employer: Gensler

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $131,000 base + bonus eligible

Lead Gensler’s DC Brand Studio, guiding brand strategy, identity, and experiences across media and sectors. Best for senior leaders (10–20 years’ experience) ready to drive creative direction and mentor a team.

Employer: LMI

Location: Washington, DC / Tysons, VA (hybrid, ~25% onsite)

Washington, DC / Tysons, VA (hybrid, ~25% onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000

Shape strategic communications and knowledge management for VA modernization work. You’ll build content systems, edit complex technical material, and ensure Section 508 accessibility across executive and stakeholder products.

Employer: Chevo

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid, ~1 day/week onsite)

Washington, DC (hybrid, ~1 day/week onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500 – $85,000 + performance bonus

Write and edit high-visibility manuals, reports, and training materials for federal clients, especially DHS stakeholder engagement. Good match if you have 3–10 years of federal technical writing and enjoy turning complex rules into clear docs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.