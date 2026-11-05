📋 Washington, DC Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Roles

DC is busy and hiring—especially for sharp, organized people who keep offices running smoothly. Here are several admin and clerical roles, from entry-level to six-figure, all based in Washington, DC.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Contract

Salary: $23.00–$23.92/hour (overtime eligible)

This role supports general office operations while using your Korean–English skills for document translation, travel booking, expenses, and reports. Good fit if you have up to 2 years of experience and want solid admin experience with clear hourly pay.

Employer: First Choice Construction Inc.

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role for a bilingual English/Spanish receptionist in a construction office. You’ll greet visitors, manage calls and emails, handle supplies and shipping, and support HR and field teams in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Library of Congress

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support programs within the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. This is a federal environment where you’ll help keep operations, schedules, and documentation organized for a division chief.

Employer: Library of Congress

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team that issues Reader Cards and manages front-line access to the Library’s collections. You’ll supervise staff, train them on policies, and improve workflows while ensuring high-quality service to researchers and visitors.

Employer: Palmer Legal Staffing (recruiting for a global DC law firm)

(recruiting for a global DC law firm) Location: Washington, DC (4 days in-office, 1 day remote)

Washington, DC (4 days in-office, 1 day remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$125,000 DOE

High-level admin role supporting a busy legal team—calendar management, client communication, document prep, travel, and billing. Best for candidates with 5+ years of law firm experience who want a mix of in-office and one remote day.

Employer: WinnCompanies

Location: Based in Washington, DC (travel up to 100%)

Based in Washington, DC (travel up to 100%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,000–$80,000/year

Travel-heavy role supporting multifamily housing communities with leasing, compliance (HUD/LIHTC), and operations. Ideal if you have affordable housing experience and like being on the road while solving on-site issues.

Employer: Faegre Drinker

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $23.75–$34.45/hour

Support the Labor & Employment (Immigration) team with case management, government filings, client communication, and scheduling. Great for someone with 1–2 years of legal admin/paralegal experience and interest in immigration work.

Employer: Taku Health Services, LLC (Goldbelt company)

(Goldbelt company) Location: District of Columbia

District of Columbia Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$138,000/year

Senior-level support role for Army Secretariat leadership (OASA IE&E). You’ll manage DTS travel, secure meeting logistics, SOPs, task tracking, and executive communications. Requires a Bachelor’s, 5+ years with senior officials, and an active SECRET clearance.

Employer: Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Location: Washington, DC (in-office)

Washington, DC (in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year

Be the front-facing ambassador for a major law firm—greeting clients, managing reception, booking conference rooms, and handling light secretarial work. Good fit if you have 5+ years of reception experience and strong client-service skills.

Employer: Management Science & Innovation (MSI) Consulting, LLC

Location: Washington, DC (onsite daily)

Washington, DC (onsite daily) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$90,000/year

Hybrid role that blends executive assistant work with consulting: calendar and travel support, meeting logistics, research, data analysis, and project tracking for federal-focused clients. Great for candidates with a Bachelor’s degree who want exposure to strategy and public-sector consulting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.