⚠️ Washington water rates to rise 13% every year for a decade

⚠️ Washington water bills set to rise 13% a year for 10 years

The Washington City Council has approved a plan to raise city water rates by 13% every year for the next decade.

For an average home using 5,000 gallons a month, the city estimates the increase will be about $3.10 more per month in fiscal year 2027 (around $37 more per year). The goal is to boost water department revenue from about $2.8 million in 2027 to nearly $8.8 million by 2036 to build reserves and help pay for drilling a new well planned for 2033.

Washington’s current rates are a $7 base charge plus $2.77 per 1,000 gallons, which city staff say are lower than nearby cities.

The council voted unanimously to have an ordinance written to lock in the 13% annual increases and also agreed to raise water connection fees to match wastewater connection fees (mostly affecting developers).

If you want to know how this plan will change your bill, call 636-390-1045 to get a personalized estimate.