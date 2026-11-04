🎓 Washington, DC Education Jobs With Multiple Openings

DC’s education scene is busy right now, from university teaching to federal training roles. Here are a few solid options if you like helping adults learn and grow.

Employer: Endocrine Society

Endocrine Society Location: Washington, DC (hybrid, 2+ days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Strong and competitive package (exact amount not listed)

Lead small, high-impact medical education conferences and virtual programs (often ≤500 attendees) for a global hormone-health society. Great fit if you have 5+ years in CME/CE or scientific education, enjoy owning programs end-to-end, and want a mission-driven role with room to grow and shape new offerings.

Employer: Strayer University

Location: Arlington, VA campus (listed under Washington, DC area)

Type: Part-time adjunct

Pay: $2,300–$2,600 per online course and about $3,000 per on-campus course per quarter

Teach a graduate-level MKT500 marketing course in a hybrid format starting January 4 with weekly in-person evening/day sessions plus online work. Ideal if you hold a doctorate in Marketing or related field, have 5+ years in marketing, and like mentoring adult learners with a set curriculum.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Washington, DC (onsite at DHS HQ and other NCR sites)

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Salary: Likely $114,750–$155,250, depending on experience and location

Design and deliver training and HSEEP-based cyber exercises for a DHS national cyber operations center, keeping a 24/7 workforce mission-ready. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in education/ID/emergency management/cyber, 8+ years training experience, 3+ years exercise design, and an active Top Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.