🔬 Washington, DC Science & Research Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Washington, DC is buzzing with data-heavy, research-first roles right now, especially where AI, modeling, and market insights meet real-world impact.

Below are several strong options if you like numbers, experiments, and turning data into decisions.

Employer: NVIDIA

NVIDIA Location: District of Columbia (remote-friendly by location band)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $192,000 – $356,500 base , plus equity and benefits

, plus equity and benefits Apply by: At least until November 7, 2026

Work on cutting-edge AI + numerical solvers for large-scale scientific and engineering simulations on GPUs. Ideal if you have a PhD-level background, strong ML + scientific computing skills, and want to invent new AI-native algorithms with NVIDIA Research and industry partners.

Employer: Morning Consult

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid; also Chicago & New York)

Type: Full-time, cohort-based program

Salary: $66,000 base , plus variable pay and equity eligibility

, plus variable pay and equity eligibility Apply by: December 31, 2026 (then rolling review)

Entry-level market research role in a two-year program that trains you from Research Associate to Senior Research Associate, with a path to Research Manager. Great fit if you like survey design, data analysis, and AI tools (ChatGPT, Claude, etc.) and want structured training, coaching, and clear growth steps.

Employer: Fannie Mae

Location: Washington, DC (on-site/hybrid expected)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $209,000 a year, plus incentive program and benefits

Senior interest rate and derivatives modeler role focused on term structure, curve construction, and valuation models that support U.S. housing finance. Best for someone with 6+ years’ experience, strong Python skills, and deep knowledge of stochastic calculus and derivatives modeling who wants their work tied to real housing outcomes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—DC’s research scene rewards people who show clear focus.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.