🍽️ Washington, DC Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

DC’s food scene is busy year-round, and these front- and back-of-house roles are hiring now. Good mix of hotels, museums, schools, and buzzy restaurants.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00–$29.00/hour

Front desk role at a major hotel brand where you’re the first smile guests see. Mix of guest check-in, reservations, and problem-solving, plus strong benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Restaurant Associates

Location: National Museum of Asian Art – Freer & Sackler Gallery, Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.05/hour (fixed rate)

Cook at one of DC’s premier museums with a set hourly rate and full-time schedule (weekends required). You’ll follow recipes, support multiple stations, and get access to benefits like retirement plans, health coverage, commuter benefits, and more.

Employer: SodexoMagic

Location: District of Columbia Public Schools, Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.65/hour

School-based role with weekdays only and no experience required. You’ll help prep and serve food, keep stations clean, and get access to training, benefits, and potential free or discounted meals depending on the site.

Employer: Darden – The Capital Grille

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10.30/hour plus tips

Upscale steakhouse bar role focused on crafted cocktails and high-touch service. Weekly pay, sick leave, insurance options, 401(k) match (after a year), and dining discounts make this a solid option if you like a polished, busy bar.

Employer: Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

Location: Georgetown, Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$29.00/hour

Back-of-house role at a luxury hotel in Georgetown, keeping the kitchen running smoothly. Comes with strong benefits (heavily covered medical/dental, paid time off, 401(k), free meals, and free room nights at Four Seasons hotels worldwide).

Employer: Riggs Washington DC / Lore Group

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.50/hour plus tips

Tipped bartender role at an award-winning cocktail bar under Riggs Hotel. Ideal for experienced bartenders who love creative cocktails, storytelling, and a high-energy, design-forward space, with perks like hotel stay discounts and 401(k) match.

Employer: Boqueria Restaurant Group

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time (and part-time options mentioned)

Pay: $17.95–$25.00/hour (hourly plus tips)

Support a lively tapas dining room by clearing/resetting tables and backing up servers. Good fit if you like fast-paced service, want tips plus benefits, and are looking for growth in an upscale restaurant group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple roles once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.