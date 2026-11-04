🧑‍💼 Multiple HR & Recruiting Roles Hiring Now in Washington, DC

DC is busy hiring for HR right now—from government roles to corporate recruiting and federal contracting. If you work in people ops, analytics, or benefits, there’s a solid mix of options here.

Employer: Addison Group (supporting a mission-driven education nonprofit)

Addison Group (supporting a mission-driven education nonprofit) Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid – 2 days onsite)

Type: Full-time, 8-week contract with potential extension

Full-time, with potential extension Pay: $32–$35/hour

Support global hiring for an international education nonprofit, with a focus on visa/immigration recruiting and coordination across time zones. Great fit if you have 3–5 years recruiting experience and want benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)) even on a contract.

Employer: DC Department of Human Resources

Location: Washington, DC (On-site)

Type: Full-time, Career Service (Permanent)

Full-time, Pay Plan/Grade: CS-0201-11 (District government pay scale)

Serve as the main HR point of contact for an agency, handling staffing, classification, employee relations, training, leave/pay, and more. This is an essential, security-sensitive government role with a steady Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. schedule.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Senior-level

Full-time, Senior-level Salary: $47,000 – $93,000/year

Lead the full recruiting lifecycle and federal position classification for a mission-critical government client. Ideal if you have 10+ years of experience and an active DoD Top Secret/SCI, plus want strong federal-contractor benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays).

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Mid-level

Full-time, Mid-level Salary: $48,000 – $96,000/year

Dig into HR data, dashboards, and workforce trends to guide leadership decisions for a federal client. Best for someone with 3–10 years of experience and an active DoD Top Secret/SCI who enjoys analytics plus the stability and benefits of a federal contractor.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Manager-level

Full-time, Manager-level Salary: $110,000 – $140,000/year + discretionary bonus

High-impact consulting role focused on qualified retirement plans, compliance, and plan design for clients. Great match if you have 3–5 years with retirement plan technical issues, strong Excel skills, and want a fast-paced, consulting environment with robust benefits and 401(k) contributions.

Employer: CAVA

Location: District of Columbia (Support Center / Corporate)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive all-cash range (plus bonus & long-term incentives; exact range not listed)

Own full-cycle recruiting for CAVA’s corporate teams (Marketing, Finance, Tech, Legal, Supply Chain, etc.). If you have 2–4 years of recruiting experience in fast-paced restaurant/retail or similar, this comes with unlimited PTO, 401(k) with contribution, strong health benefits, and free CAVA food.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.