The Port of Bellingham Commission will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 4:00 PM at the Harbor Center, 1801 Roeder Ave., Suite 146, with options to join by Zoom or by phone at (253) 215-8782 using Webinar ID 857 8537 2315. The consent agenda includes a City of Everson Small City Economic Development Grant request, a new lease with Pacific Cruises Northwest, Inc. d/b/a San Juan Cruises at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, a peer-to-peer car sharing operator license with Turo, Inc. at Bellingham International Airport, and several tenant lease changes. Action items include the 2027 budget and tax levy, a debt issuance resolution, and possible purchase of property at 1001 Hilton Avenue with a new capital project for the site, plus a public hearing on the 2027 Preliminary Strategic Budget; public comment will be taken at the start and end of the meeting, and accommodation requests can be made at (360) 676-2500 at least four days before the meeting. More information: https://www.portofbellingham.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_11172026-726

This content is adapted from materials provided by Port of Bellingham