📅 Monthly book group: The Beekeeper of Aleppo

Join a fun, friendly book discussion of The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri at the library’s Second Tuesday Book Group, which meets every second Tuesday of the month at 5:15 pm.

Copies of the book are available at the checkout desk so you can read it before the meeting.

If you need a sign language interpreter, complete the library’s online request form or contact your local Sno-Isle Library at least two weeks before the event. Interpreters are provided based on availability.

All are welcome, whether you’re a regular book club person or just curious to try one.