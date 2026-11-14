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⚠️ West Valley snow day rules, alerts, and 2-hour delay info
13 days ago
⚠️ How West Valley schools handle snow days
Winter is coming, so here’s how West Valley School District will handle bad weather:
- The Director of Transportation checks bus routes from 3:30–5:15 a.m. and talks with the Superintendent, who decides on a late start or closure.
- Families are alerted right away through ParentSquare. Staff are notified by district email.
- Announcements are usually made by 6:30 a.m. on local radio/TV, the district website (www.wvsd208.org), and the information line: 509-972-6002.
- Snow routes (alternate bus stops) may be used when roads are bad.
- If school is closed for the day, there is no remote learning. The day does not count as a school day and will be made up later. Make-up day info will be sent via ParentSquare.
- The decision is for one day only. If there’s no announcement, schools run on their normal schedule.
- On a 2-hour delay, there is no A.M. preschool.
- Families get a ParentSquare account and can choose text, email, or app alerts at www.parentsquare.com/signin.
- Community members can sign up at https://bit.ly/WVSD208communityParentSquareRegistration.
More Info: West Valley School District #208 -
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