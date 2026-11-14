⚠️ How West Valley schools handle snow days Winter is coming, so here’s how West Valley School District will handle bad weather: The Director of Transportation checks bus routes from 3:30–5:15 a.m. and talks with the Superintendent , who decides on a late start or closure .

checks bus routes from and talks with the , who decides on a . Families are alerted right away through ParentSquare . Staff are notified by district email .

. Staff are notified by . Announcements are usually made by 6:30 a.m. on local radio/TV , the district website (www.wvsd208.org) , and the information line: 509-972-6002 .

on , the , and the . Snow routes (alternate bus stops) may be used when roads are bad.

may be used when roads are bad. If school is closed for the day , there is no remote learning . The day does not count as a school day and will be made up later . Make-up day info will be sent via ParentSquare.

, there is . The day does count as a school day and will be . Make-up day info will be sent via ParentSquare. The decision is for one day only . If there’s no announcement , schools run on their normal schedule .

. If there’s , schools run on their . On a 2-hour delay, there is no A.M. preschool .

. Families get a ParentSquare account and can choose text, email, or app alerts at www.parentsquare.com/signin .

account and can choose alerts at . Community members can sign up at https://bit.ly/WVSD208communityParentSquareRegistration.

More Info: West Valley School District #208 -