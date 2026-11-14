💰 Spotting holiday charity scams in Washington

As you plan year-end giving, scammers may also be looking for your money. The Washington Secretary of State is sharing tips to help you donate safely.

Watch for these red flags:

Sound-alike charities using names, logos, or slogans similar to well-known groups.

using names, logos, or slogans similar to well-known groups. Fake disaster campaigns , especially from charities you’ve never heard of.

, especially from charities you’ve never heard of. High-pressure tactics pushing you to donate right away.

In Washington State, charities that solicit donations must register with the Office of the Secretary of State. You can look them up in the Corporations and Charities Filing System using the charity’s name or location, or call the Charities Program at 1-800-332-4483 for help.

By law, phone solicitors must:

Say why they’re calling and who they represent

Ask if you want to continue, end the call, or be removed from their list

Avoid calling between 8:00pm and 8:00am

Send written disclosure within five business days if you pledge money

You can report suspected charity fraud to the Washington Attorney General’s Office through their complaint process online.