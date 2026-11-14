undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arlington
⚠️ Thanksgiving Day transit running on Sunday schedule
12 days ago
🚧 Thanksgiving transit schedule changes for Nov. 26
On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, Community Transit will NOT run a normal weekday schedule.
Here’s what’s running that day:
- Community Transit buses & DART paratransit: Sunday schedule
- Sound Transit buses & Link light rail: Sunday schedule
- Zip Shuttle (regular hours):
- Alderwood, Arlington, Lake Stevens: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Darrington: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Customer Care phone lines & Ride Store: closed
On Friday, Nov. 27 and the rest of the Thanksgiving weekend, buses will run on their regular schedule.
Before you head out, check your route at communitytransit.org/schedules or use Plan My Trip. For future holidays, you can see all changes at communitytransit.org/holiday.
More Info: Thanksgiving holiday bus schedule
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.