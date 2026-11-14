🚧 Thanksgiving transit schedule changes for Nov. 26

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, Community Transit will NOT run a normal weekday schedule.

Here’s what’s running that day:

Community Transit buses & DART paratransit: Sunday schedule

Sound Transit buses & Link light rail: Sunday schedule

Zip Shuttle (regular hours): Alderwood, Arlington, Lake Stevens: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. Darrington: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Customer Care phone lines & Ride Store: closed

On Friday, Nov. 27 and the rest of the Thanksgiving weekend, buses will run on their regular schedule.

Before you head out, check your route at communitytransit.org/schedules or use Plan My Trip. For future holidays, you can see all changes at communitytransit.org/holiday.