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Local Authority
📢 RFP: Hibulb Cultural Center sewer main repair due Dec. 4
12 days ago
💰 Sewer main repair RFP open for Hibulb Cultural Center
The Tulalip Tribes of Washington are seeking qualified contractors for a sewer mainline repair project at the Hibulb Cultural Center.
- RFP No.: 2026-26
- Open date: 11/13/2026, 8:00 AM
- Close date: 12/4/2026, 3:30 PM
- Work includes: investigation, excavation, removal, replacement, and restoration of a failed section of sewer piping located under the building floor slab.
Interested, qualified contractors should prepare and submit Statements of Qualifications and Cost Proposals by the 12/4/2026, 3:30 PM deadline.
More Info: Request For Proposal
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