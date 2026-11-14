💰 Sewer main repair RFP open for Hibulb Cultural Center

The Tulalip Tribes of Washington are seeking qualified contractors for a sewer mainline repair project at the Hibulb Cultural Center.

RFP No.: 2026-26

Open date: 11/13/2026, 8:00 AM

Close date: 12/4/2026, 3:30 PM

Work includes: investigation, excavation, removal, replacement, and restoration of a failed section of sewer piping located under the building floor slab.

Interested, qualified contractors should prepare and submit Statements of Qualifications and Cost Proposals by the 12/4/2026, 3:30 PM deadline.