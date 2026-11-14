💰 New federal tax zones to boost investment across WA

All 99 census tracts that Washington nominated for the new Opportunity Zones 2.0 program have been approved by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

These zones:

Cover 27 counties , including 17 tribal lands and 36 rural communities

, including and Take effect Jan. 1, 2027 and run through Dec. 31, 2036

and run through Offer federal tax incentives for investing in businesses, housing, and community projects in low‑income areas

Washington’s earlier 139 Opportunity Zones stay in place through Dec. 31, 2028, so there will be overlap in 2027–2028.

The Washington State Department of Commerce will share tools and resources to help communities promote their zones and connect with investors using an interactive Opportunity Zones map and dashboard on its website.

For details, visit Commerce’s Opportunity Zones webpage or contact Allison Sundell, media relations manager, at (206) 503-0449.