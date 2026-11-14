💰 Rent-to-own company to repay WA shoppers and forgive debt

A multistate settlement requires Acima Digital LLC to pay Washington consumers $645,000 in restitution and forgive $1.7 million in consumer debt.

About 2,300 Washington shoppers will get restitution payments averaging $280, and more than 1,300 will receive debt forgiveness averaging $1,290. The case alleged Acima misled people into rent-to-own plans that cost more than double the store’s advertised price and made it hard to cancel or return items.

You do not need to apply for this money or forgiveness.

A settlement administrator will contact people who qualify for restitution payments.

will contact people who qualify for restitution payments. Acima will contact people whose leases will be forgiven.

Acima must also change its business practices, including clearer disclosures, no cash-price markups, easier cancellations, and pausing credit reporting of these agreements for five years.

For questions, you can contact the Washington Attorney General’s Office media line at (360) 753-2727 or press@atg.wa.gov.