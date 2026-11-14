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Washington
💰 Plan your 12 free Discover Pass days in 2027
11 days ago
💰 12 free Discover Pass days on Washington state lands in 2027
You can visit Washington state recreation lands without a Discover Pass on these 2027 free days:
- Fri, Jan 1 – New Year's Day
- Mon, Jan 18 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Tue, Mar 9 – Billy Frank Jr.'s Birthday
- Fri, Mar 19 – Washington State Parks' Birthday
- Thu, Apr 22 – Earth Day
- Sat, Jun 5 – Free Fishing Weekend (day 1)
- Sun, Jun 6 – Free Fishing Weekend (day 2)
- Sat, Jun 19 – Juneteenth
- Mon, Aug 9 – Smokey Bear's Birthday
- Sat, Sept 25 – National Public Lands Day
- Sun, Oct 10 – World Mental Health Day
- Thu, Nov 11 – Veterans Day
On these dates, you don’t need a Discover Pass to park on lands managed by Washington State Parks, WA Dept. of Natural Resources, or WA Dept. of Fish & Wildlife.
If you go more often, an annual Discover Pass usually pays for itself in fewer than five visits, works for two vehicles, and covers everyone in your vehicle. You can buy one at discoverpass.wa.gov.
More Info: Discover Pass-free days of 2027 are here!. Whidbey...
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