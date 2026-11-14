💰 12 free Discover Pass days on Washington state lands in 2027

You can visit Washington state recreation lands without a Discover Pass on these 2027 free days:

Fri, Jan 1 – New Year's Day

Mon, Jan 18 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tue, Mar 9 – Billy Frank Jr.'s Birthday

Fri, Mar 19 – Washington State Parks' Birthday

Thu, Apr 22 – Earth Day

Sat, Jun 5 – Free Fishing Weekend (day 1)

Sun, Jun 6 – Free Fishing Weekend (day 2)

Sat, Jun 19 – Juneteenth

Mon, Aug 9 – Smokey Bear's Birthday

Sat, Sept 25 – National Public Lands Day

Sun, Oct 10 – World Mental Health Day

Thu, Nov 11 – Veterans Day

On these dates, you don’t need a Discover Pass to park on lands managed by Washington State Parks, WA Dept. of Natural Resources, or WA Dept. of Fish & Wildlife.

If you go more often, an annual Discover Pass usually pays for itself in fewer than five visits, works for two vehicles, and covers everyone in your vehicle. You can buy one at discoverpass.wa.gov.