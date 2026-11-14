📢 Support Whidbey nonprofits with the 2026 holiday sculpture

The Whidbey Community Foundation has launched its 10th annual Holiday Sculpture Project, partnering again with sculptor Georgia Gerber and Randy Hudson.

This year’s pewter sculpture is “Beaver with Pup.” You can also buy past years’ pieces, including Wholly Cow (2025), Otter with Towhee (2024), Cat Tales (2023), Loon with Chicks (2022), Penguin Pair (2021), Three French Hens (2020), Dashing Turtle (2019), Sheepish Rabbit (2018), and Settling Owl (2017).

Proceeds from sculpture sales are donated to Whidbey Island social service nonprofits, especially groups that support families and children during the holiday season. Over the years, this project has raised more than $270,000.

You can:

Buy sculptures online at www.whidbeyfoundation.org

Purchase and pick up in person at Rob Schouten Gallery, at the corner of Anthes Ave and 1st Street in Langley.

It’s a way to collect local art and help neighbors at the same time.