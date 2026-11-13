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Lynnwood
🚧 Symphony Station elevator outage changes elevator routes
11 days ago
🚧 Symphony Station elevator out; follow these detours
Elevator 503 at Symphony Station is out of service until further notice due to a mechanical issue. This affects riders using the 1 Line and 2 Line and anyone who needs elevator access to reach the platforms or street.
In effect: since Nov. 13, 6:04 a.m.
To ride the 1 Line:
- From the South Mezzanine, take the elevator down to the Federal Way platform.
- Walk to the opposite end toward Exit B.
- Take the elevator up to the North Mezzanine.
- Cross the North Mezzanine and take the elevator down to the Lynnwood platform.
To exit to 2nd Ave (2nd Ave & University St):
- Use the elevator toward Exit B and leave via the pedestrian walkway.
To exit to 3rd Ave (3rd Ave & Seneca St):
- From the platform, go toward Exit B.
- Take the elevator up to the North Mezzanine, cross it, then take the elevator down to the Federal Way platform.
- Go toward Exit C, take the elevator up to the South Mezzanine, then take the elevator to street level.
Plan extra time if you rely on elevators at this station.
More Info: Symphony Station - Elevator 503 unavailable until ...
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