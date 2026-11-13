🚧 Symphony Station elevator out; follow these detours

Elevator 503 at Symphony Station is out of service until further notice due to a mechanical issue. This affects riders using the 1 Line and 2 Line and anyone who needs elevator access to reach the platforms or street.

In effect: since Nov. 13, 6:04 a.m.

To ride the 1 Line:

From the South Mezzanine , take the elevator down to the Federal Way platform .

, take the elevator down to the . Walk to the opposite end toward Exit B .

. Take the elevator up to the North Mezzanine .

. Cross the North Mezzanine and take the elevator down to the Lynnwood platform.

To exit to 2nd Ave (2nd Ave & University St):

Use the elevator toward Exit B and leave via the pedestrian walkway.

To exit to 3rd Ave (3rd Ave & Seneca St):

From the platform, go toward Exit B .

. Take the elevator up to the North Mezzanine , cross it, then take the elevator down to the Federal Way platform .

, cross it, then take the elevator down to the . Go toward Exit C, take the elevator up to the South Mezzanine, then take the elevator to street level.

Plan extra time if you rely on elevators at this station.