⚠️ Temporary change to federal court emergency phone line

As of Thursday, November 12, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington has a temporary new phone number for after-hours emergency filings.

Because of Microsoft 365 and Outlook outages, anyone who files an after-hours emergency motion must now call:

206-806-4412

Use this number to notify the Court that you have made an emergency filing outside normal business hours.

The Court will switch back to its usual emergency phone number once the Microsoft issues are fixed. The regular number is listed on the Court’s Emergency Filings page.