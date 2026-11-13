Kennewick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new facilities opening and long-time providers adding staff. If you’re in care, nursing, or hospital support, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Horizon Health (Aristo New Hopes Kennewick)

Horizon Health (Aristo New Hopes Kennewick) Location: Kennewick, WA

Type: Full-time (day, evening, night, weekend shifts; some part-time/per diem may be available)

(day, evening, night, weekend shifts; some part-time/per diem may be available) Pay: $33.94 – $50.92 per hour

Brand-new behavioral health facilities (LTCC & IBHTF) are opening, and they’re building the opening team from the ground up. Great fit if you’re an RN, LMHC, or LICSW with a graduate degree who wants to do clinical assessments, shape treatment plans, and help launch a new program with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Green Lake Senior Living

Location: Kennewick, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Hands-on caregiving in an assisted living/memory care setting, helping with daily living, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. Good for HCA/CNA (or those working toward it) who want steady hours, health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) in an in-person role.

Employer: NorthCare Washington (NorthCare Assisted Living)

Location: Kennewick, WA 99336

Type: Full-time, Swing Shift (2pm–10pm)

Pay: $18.28 – $20.78 per hour

Person-centered care in a home-like assisted living setting, focused on dignity and engagement for residents. Ideal if you can work swing shift, like a close-knit team, and want PTO, sick leave, health, dental, vision, and life insurance while doing meaningful, resident-focused work.

Employer: Trios Health (with Lifepoint Health)

(with Lifepoint Health) Location: Kennewick, WA

Type: Full-time, Union position

Pay: $18.42 – $25.17 per hour

Hospital-based role handling decontamination, assembly, and sterilization of instruments and equipment. Good entry into acute care if you have a high school diploma (preferred), can get BLS within 30 days, and want union pay, wellness programs, and room to grow inside a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.