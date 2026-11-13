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Buckley
📅 No school Dec 21–25, 2026 for Winter Break
5 days ago
📅 No school during Winter Break for White River schools
All schools in White River School District will be closed for Winter Break from Monday, December 21, 2026 through Friday, December 25, 2026.
There will be no classes on these days.
If you have students in the district, this is a good time to:
- Arrange childcare if needed
- Plan family activities or travel
- Note the dates on your calendar so you’re ready when school is out
This applies to all district schools in Buckley, WA.
More Info: Winter Break - NO SCHOOL | White River School Dist...
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