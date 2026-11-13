📅 Bingo night at Eastmont School District

Eastmont School District is hosting a bingo event.

Instead of cash, winners will receive fun prizes like plants, school merch, cups, bags, shirts, and other small items.

If you’re looking for a simple, family-friendly activity, this could be a nice way to spend some time with your kids or neighbors.

Note: The calendar lists the date as November 13, 2026. The exact time and location within the district are not listed, so you may want to check the district calendar or contact the Eastmont School District office for full details before you go.