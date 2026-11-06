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Covington

📅 Family Bingo Hop at Covington Library (Ages 3+)

8 days ago
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📅 Family bingo fun at Covington Library

Bring the kids for Bingo Hop at the Covington Library! The library will offer four kinds of bingo: Dog Bingo, Minecraft Bingo, Lotería, and Family Bingo. You can play just one game or stay the whole time, and there will be prizes.

  • For ages 3 and older, with siblings welcome
  • Registration is required (currently 21 seats remaining)
  • Sponsored by Friends of the Covington Library
  • The library is open 10:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event
  • Contact: Ms. Monica, Children's Librarian
  • Disability accommodations available by emailing access@kcls.org at least 7 days before the event

Sign up early to save your spot and enjoy a low-cost, family-friendly outing.

More Info: Bingo Hop | King County Library System | BiblioCom...

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