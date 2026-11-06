undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Covington
📅 Family Bingo Hop at Covington Library (Ages 3+)
8 days ago
📅 Family bingo fun at Covington Library
Bring the kids for Bingo Hop at the Covington Library! The library will offer four kinds of bingo: Dog Bingo, Minecraft Bingo, Lotería, and Family Bingo. You can play just one game or stay the whole time, and there will be prizes.
- For ages 3 and older, with siblings welcome
- Registration is required (currently 21 seats remaining)
- Sponsored by Friends of the Covington Library
- The library is open 10:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event
- Contact: Ms. Monica, Children's Librarian
- Disability accommodations available by emailing access@kcls.org at least 7 days before the event
Sign up early to save your spot and enjoy a low-cost, family-friendly outing.
More Info: Bingo Hop | King County Library System | BiblioCom...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.