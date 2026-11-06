📅 Family Bingo Hop at Covington Library (Ages 3+)

📅 Family bingo fun at Covington Library

Bring the kids for Bingo Hop at the Covington Library! The library will offer four kinds of bingo: Dog Bingo, Minecraft Bingo, Lotería, and Family Bingo. You can play just one game or stay the whole time, and there will be prizes.

For ages 3 and older , with siblings welcome

, with Registration is required (currently 21 seats remaining )

(currently ) Sponsored by Friends of the Covington Library

The library is open 10:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event

on the day of the event Contact: Ms. Monica, Children's Librarian

Disability accommodations available by emailing access@kcls.org at least 7 days before the event

Sign up early to save your spot and enjoy a low-cost, family-friendly outing.