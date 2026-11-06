📢 East Valley Elementary seeks family feedback for 2026–27

📢 Share your thoughts: East Valley family-school survey

East Valley Elementary is asking EVE families to fill out the Fall Family-School Relationship Survey for the 2026–2027 school year.

The survey is online and can be completed by:

Scanning the QR code sent with this notice, or

Clicking this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdn-ZozcEwFnQrZOS7kRClUoDMzCE7IkgKCOqJBZUgBTeHJCA/viewform

Your answers will help the school strengthen its community and improve the educational experience for students and families.

If you have a child at East Valley Elementary, please take a few minutes to complete the survey as soon as you can.