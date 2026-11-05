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🏥 Kennewick Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Kennewick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel nursing to clinic work and correctional care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s solid money and variety here.
RN - House Supervisor (Travel)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Kennewick, WA (travel role, local and non-local options)
- Type: Travel RN, supervisory
- Salary: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible); no pay cuts mid-contract
Lead hospital operations and staffing as a House Supervisor RN while traveling to different partner facilities across the country. You’ll work with one recruiter, get access to multiple assignments, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses up to $1,000.
Full-Time or Part-Time Optometrist – Kennewick/Pasco Area
- Employer: Everyday Eye Care
- Location: Pasco, WA home clinic (about 14 minutes from Kennewick), with possible floating to Sunnyside & Hermiston
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $600/day guaranteed, up to $1,500+/day with production
Practice full-scope optometry with top-tier tech (Optos Monaco, OCT, visual fields, ERG) and strong support staff. You’ll get health insurance, malpractice coverage, 2–4 weeks PTO, and a flexible schedule; new grads are welcome.
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner – Benton County Jail
- Employer: NaphCare, Inc.
- Location: Benton County Jail, Kennewick, WA
- Type: Full-time, four day shifts per week
- Salary: $61.00–$65.00/hour, depending on shift, site needs, status, and experience
Provide mental health assessments, diagnoses, and treatment for adults in a correctional setting, working closely with a psychiatrist and a full care team. Full-time staff get health, dental, and vision starting day one, free prescriptions through the health plan, 401(k) with company contribution, tuition assistance, generous PTO and holidays, and free CEU/CME access.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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