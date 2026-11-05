🏥 Kennewick Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Kennewick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel nursing to clinic work and correctional care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s solid money and variety here.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Kennewick, WA (travel role, local and non-local options)

(travel role, local and non-local options) Type: Travel RN, supervisory

Travel RN, supervisory Salary: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible); no pay cuts mid-contract

Lead hospital operations and staffing as a House Supervisor RN while traveling to different partner facilities across the country. You’ll work with one recruiter, get access to multiple assignments, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses up to $1,000.

Employer: Everyday Eye Care

Everyday Eye Care Location: Pasco, WA home clinic (about 14 minutes from Kennewick), with possible floating to Sunnyside & Hermiston

home clinic (about 14 minutes from Kennewick), with possible floating to Sunnyside & Hermiston Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $600/day guaranteed, up to $1,500+/day with production

Practice full-scope optometry with top-tier tech (Optos Monaco, OCT, visual fields, ERG) and strong support staff. You’ll get health insurance, malpractice coverage, 2–4 weeks PTO, and a flexible schedule; new grads are welcome.

Employer: NaphCare, Inc.

Location: Benton County Jail, Kennewick, WA

Type: Full-time, four day shifts per week

Salary: $61.00–$65.00/hour, depending on shift, site needs, status, and experience

Provide mental health assessments, diagnoses, and treatment for adults in a correctional setting, working closely with a psychiatrist and a full care team. Full-time staff get health, dental, and vision starting day one, free prescriptions through the health plan, 401(k) with company contribution, tuition assistance, generous PTO and holidays, and free CEU/CME access.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.