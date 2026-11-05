📢 DuPont Parks & Rec annual virtual auction now live

📢 Bid now in DuPont’s Parks & Rec virtual auction

The DuPont Parks & Recreation Annual Virtual Auction is now live and open for bidding.

You can bid on gift cards, unique items, fun experiences, and more. New items will be added every day, so it’s worth checking back often.

Every bid helps fund local Parks & Recreation programs and community events in DuPont.

To take part, go to the auction site and start bidding online.

Questions about how to join in or place a bid? Email Emma at ewiegand@dupontwa.gov.