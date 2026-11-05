📢 Duwamish Valley equity program wins engagement award

📢 Port’s Duwamish Valley program wins major engagement award

The Port of Seattle’s Duwamish Valley Community Equity Program has been honored for its work with neighbors in South Park and Georgetown.

At the International Association for Public Participation (IAP2) North American Conference in October, the program received the Program of the Year for Respect for Diversity, Inclusion, and Culture award.

Since the Port Commission adopted the program in 2019, community members have served as co-designers, helping shape policy, strategic priorities, and investments. The program focuses on:

Multilingual engagement

Paid community leadership roles

Measurable results in workforce and small business development, environmental health, and community capacity

The Port credits its community partners, including the Port Community Action Team (PCAT), for helping transform its relationship with historically underserved neighborhoods.

You can learn more about the Duwamish Valley Community Equity Program through the Port’s website.