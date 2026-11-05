🚧 Orcas Landing public dock closed Nov. 18–19 for float work

The public dock next to the Washington State Ferries terminal at Orcas Landing will be closed while a replacement float is installed on November 18 and 19, 2026.

During these two days, there will be no marine access at this dock.

This free public dock is used for transient moorage by community members and by agencies like WDFW, USCG, and DNR, and it can provide passenger-only service during ferry disruptions. The new float, built by the Port of Friday Harbor, will help keep this key facility operating while the County seeks more funding for larger upgrades.

If you normally use this dock for commuting, business, or recreation, please plan alternate arrangements for Nov. 18–19.

Questions? Contact Colin Huntemer, Public Works Director, at colinh@sanjuancountywa.gov.

Learn more about County marine facilities and see the annual report at https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/309/County-Roads.