📅 Sensory Stay & Play for ages 0–5 and caregivers

📅 Sensory play time for little ones and caregivers

Bring your little one to a sensory-focused Stay & Play designed for children from birth through kindergarten and their caregivers.

Kids can explore sensory activities and socialize with other families, and you can come and go anytime during the event window.

Who: Children birth–kindergarten and their caregivers

Children and their caregivers When: Open 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. on the event day

on the event day Where: A Sno-Isle Libraries location (specific branch not listed on this page)

If you need a sign language interpreter, fill out the online request form or contact your local library at least two weeks before the event. Interpreters are provided based on availability.