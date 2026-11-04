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📅 Sensory Stay & Play for ages 0–5 and caregivers
2 days ago
📅 Sensory play time for little ones and caregivers
Bring your little one to a sensory-focused Stay & Play designed for children from birth through kindergarten and their caregivers.
Kids can explore sensory activities and socialize with other families, and you can come and go anytime during the event window.
- Who: Children birth–kindergarten and their caregivers
- When: Open 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. on the event day
- Where: A Sno-Isle Libraries location (specific branch not listed on this page)
If you need a sign language interpreter, fill out the online request form or contact your local library at least two weeks before the event. Interpreters are provided based on availability.
More Info: Sensory Stay & Play | Sno-Isle Libraries | BiblioC...
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