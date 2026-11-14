Looking for a new feline friend in Washington Court House, OH? These adoptable cats are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start.

All three are at the Fayette Regional Humane Society adoption and business center. No appointment or application is needed—just stop in during business hours.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Fayette Regional Humane Society

Phone: (740) 335-8126

Location: Adoption & business center, 4 Commercial Ave, Washington Court House, OH

Adoption & business center, Visit hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 9am–2pm; walk-ins welcome, no application needed in advance.

Simon came to the shelter from an abandoned or unplanned litter. Staff have checked his basic health and temperament and are helping him adjust so he can thrive in a home of his own.

👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Fayette Regional Humane Society

Phone: (740) 335-8126

Location: Adoption & business center, 4 Commercial Ave, Washington Court House, OH

Adoption & business center, Visit hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 9am–2pm; walk-ins welcome.

Like many kittens at the shelter, Sully’s early life is not fully known, but he has been checked over for basic health and personality so he can be matched with a good home.

👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Fayette Regional Humane Society

Phone: (740) 335-8126

Location: Adoption & business center, 4 Commercial Ave, Washington Court House, OH

Adoption & business center, Visit hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 9am–2pm; walk-ins welcome.

Sylvie is one of the many adult cats who came in as an abandoned street cat or from an unplanned litter. Some of these cats can be shy at first, and the shelter works to understand each cat’s basic health and personality before adoption.

👉 Meet Sylvie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re nearby, consider stopping by Fayette Regional Humane Society during open hours to meet these cats in person. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.