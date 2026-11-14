A former youth football league director in southwestern Pennsylvania has been sentenced for stealing league money.

William Spencer, 57, of Washington, the former director of the Washington/Greene Youth Football League (now Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League), was sentenced in Washington County Court to 10 years of probation.

Between 2020 and 2025, investigators found he diverted more than $230,000 in league funds to his personal accounts, using the money for credit cards, a retirement account, and purchases at Amazon, restaurants, and other retailers. He wrote 187 fraudulent checks to himself from league accounts.

Spencer previously pleaded guilty to felony theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property.

He has already paid $30,000 toward restitution and must pay at least $1,500 per month toward the remaining $200,939. He will spend the first six months of his probation on house arrest.