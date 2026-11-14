⚠️ Historic Courthouse courtroom closed for rentals Nov 30–Jan 9

Planning an event at the Washington County Historic Courthouse?

The courtroom at the Historic Courthouse will not be available for rental from Monday, November 30 through Saturday, January 9 due to an elevator replacement project.

If you were hoping to use the courtroom during this time, you’ll need to:

Pick different dates outside Nov. 30–Jan. 9 , or

outside , or Choose another rental space instead of the courtroom.

Only the courtroom rental is mentioned as unavailable; the notice does not say anything about other areas of the building.