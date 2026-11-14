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Washington County
⚠️ Historic Courthouse courtroom rentals paused Nov 30–Jan 9
13 days ago
⚠️ Historic Courthouse courtroom closed for rentals Nov 30–Jan 9
Planning an event at the Washington County Historic Courthouse?
The courtroom at the Historic Courthouse will not be available for rental from Monday, November 30 through Saturday, January 9 due to an elevator replacement project.
If you were hoping to use the courtroom during this time, you’ll need to:
- Pick different dates outside Nov. 30–Jan. 9, or
- Choose another rental space instead of the courtroom.
Only the courtroom rental is mentioned as unavailable; the notice does not say anything about other areas of the building.
More Info: Courtroom at the Historic Courthouse unavailable f...
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